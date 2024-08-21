DWTS Finalist Gets Emotional & Reflects on Accident That Could Have Killed Him

A former “Dancing with the Stars” finalist shared an update on his recovery as he heals from a frightening accident. Season 29 DWTS contestant Nev Schulman broke his neck when his bike was hit by a truck.

Now, Schulman’s giving fans new insight into how he is doing.

In a video shared on Instagram, the entertainer noted, “If I’ve learned anything in the last two weeks, it’s to really appreciate what you have, because you can lose it in a second. You can lose it in a second.”

Nev Schulman Is Filled With Thanks & Gratitude

On August 10, Schulman revealed in an Instagram post he broke his neck in an accident involving a truck and his bicycle. He explained he had broken two vertebrae and felt lucky that doctors believed he would make a full recovery.

On August 20, Schulman returned to Instagram to share updates on his situation. His caption read, simply, “THANK YOU. ❣️”

Schulman’s post included a video that showed him walking outdoors while wearing a neck brace. He recorded as he walked.

“Well, it’s been two weeks since I broke my neck and had emergency spine surgery,” Schulman noted.

He continued, “I thought I’d get on here, just give you all a quick little update. As you can see I am up and about, I’m finishing a little neighborhood stroll which was recommended to me by my physical therapist, to keep my body moving.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” finalist admitted, “I’ve never had such fatigue from a 10-minute walk, but I’m almost home now.”

The “Catfish” star explained that the primary driver for making the video was to thank everybody. He specifically thanked the nurses and doctors at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York, where he’d been treated after the accident.

Schulman also thanked “my family and friends for all of the amazing support that I’ve been given and felt deeply for the past two weeks.”

As he continued speaking and recording, Schulman’s voice broke a little and he seemed to hold back tears.

“Thank you so much to you guys. The support and love that I’ve been getting online has been really, really incredible and meant so much to me. So thank you, really, from the bottom of my heart,” he shared.

As he signed off, Schulman said, “You guys are the best. I love you.”

Schulman’s Update Thrilled His Fans

Schulman’s Instagram post received a big reaction from his followers. In just 12 hours, the post received over 130,000 “likes” and 10,000 comments.

Fellow “Dancing with the Stars” alum Chrishell Stause wrote, “Omg I didn’t know -so happy you are ok!! 🙏🏼🥹”

“You got this Nēv!!!! hope for a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 and will keep you in my prayers brother, 🙏❤️‍🩹” added someone else.

“Keep going, Nev! ❤️ I was lucky enough to cross paths with you one day in Brooklyn and you didn’t seem to mind taking a moment to chat with me and even take a quick picture,” commented a fan.

That commenter continued, “You’re a kind and genuine soul and I know so many of us are rooting for you and your recovery!!”

“I’ve grown up with you since the first cat fish (sic) documentary, it hurt my heart to see you in pain. I am so thankful you’re recovering and doing better. We love you Nev,” shared another fan.