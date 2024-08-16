DWTS Finalist’s Wife Mentions ‘Scary Realizations’ After Husband Broke His Neck

Days after a former finalist from “Dancing with the Stars” revealed he had broken his neck in a bicycle accident, his wife took to social media to share some updates. Nev Schulman initially opened up about the scary situation in an Instagram post on August 10.

Now, Schulman’s wife Laura Perlongo shared additional information about the difficulties the family has navigated over the past week. She admitted, “The road to recovery has already had its share of scary realizations.”

Nev Schulman’s Wife Laura Perlongo Is Grateful for All the Support She’s Received

On August 14, Perlongo posted an update on Schulman on her Instagram page. “Since Nev’s bike accident I’ve been caught in the nonlinear blur of trauma,” she wrote.

“Any time I manage to come up from air, the love and support has been astounding,” Perlongo added.

She explained, “Sometimes I’m pretty tough like we all can be. I can call doctors and plan for the kids and track the meds without taking a single breath.”

Perlongo added, however, “But then I’ll accidentally breathe…or try to take a sip of the water pre-accident Nev would leave for me at my bedside and it’s not there and I’ll totally collapse.”

In those difficult moments, Schulman’s wife noted, the love and kindness she has felt from others pulls her “up and out of the trenches.” She added she’s “very very grateful” for that.

She specifically thanked several people who have been integral in lending support and assistance in the past week. Perlongo also admitted people “might see me crying in the streets here and there.”

“Nev and I are very lucky and know it,” Perlongo wrote.

The photos Perlongo included in her post gave her followers glimpses into hospital life over the past few days. The final upload of the post was a short video of Perlongo crying in the arms of her mother.

The post received over 30,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments.

Perlongo’s Post Was Flooded With Loving Comments

One comment on Perlongo’s post read, “Oh gosh, the one with your Mama got me good 😭😪. So many people cheering Nev & fam on. So much love! Hope you can find the time to crumble when you need to xo.”

“Wishing your family all the healing in the world. So sorry this happened, but so happy everything is going to be ok, ❤️” wrote another supporter.

“Oh mama. Sending all the love. Be gentle with yourself, 🫶💖💜” added someone else.

“My heart goes out to you, Nev and your beautiful family, bless you and wishing Nev a fast, and as easy as possible recovery, ❤️‍🩹” a separate comment read.

As People noted on August 15, Schulman and Perllongo have three children. Their daughter Cleo James is 7 years old, and their middle child, Beau Bobby Bruce, is 5. The couple’s youngest child, Cy Monroe, is 2.

Schulman explained in his post he was on his way to pick up his son from school when his bicycle was hit by a truck. The day before the accident, the duo had embraced an impromptu fishing outing together. In the caption of his post about the accident, he noted, “It’s true what they say – life can change in an instant.”