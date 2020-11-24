WATCH: Nev Schulman’s Dancing with the Stars Finale Performances

The host of MTV’s Catfish, Nev Schulman, danced his last two dances on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars tonight during the Season 29 finale of the competition.

Dancing With the Stars judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli ranked each of the performances from the stars tonight on a scale of 1-10, and then those votes were eventually combined with America’s vote in order to determine the winner of season 29 of DWTS.

Throughout the night, host Tyra Banks spoke with the stars between dances and introduced new dances and performances including one from Derek Hough, one from Nelly, and a return of some of this season’s eliminated contestants to the ballroom.

Nev Schulman’s Finale Dances: Watch the Videos

The above is Nev Schulman’s first Paso Doble on the show. This post will be updated with the finale version as soon as it’s available.

Schulman and Jenna Johnson first performed their Paso Doble from earlier in the season with updated choreography to “Black Swan Swan Lake” by District 78, then a Freestyle dance to “Singin’ in the Rain” by District 78.

Before their first dance, the package played showed that Nev enjoyed that people learned more about him through his journey on Dancing With the Stars.

“I never thought that I could transition into a career in the performing arts, but here I am,” Schulman said. “As far as I’m concerned, this is just the beginning.”

Schulman Has Been a Fan-Favorite Contestant

Schulman recently revealed that he had the coronavirus in March, and he and his wife had a rough time recovering from it before he started filming on DWTS.

“Fortunately, I sort of made a full recovery in terms of cardio abilities earlier this summer,” Schulman told Entertainment Tonight.

He still suffers from some of the symptoms of the novel coronavirus, however.

“Throughout the summer and fall I have had this sort of weird toe injury and achiness, you could say, which is pretty common,” Schulman revealed. “I don’t have it so much anymore, but they will start hurting. It has not, fortunately, inhibited my dancing abilities.”

Prior to the season finale, Schulman shared a message of appreciation to his wife and his fans on Instagram.

“This year has taught me so much about gratitude, focus and the unpredictability of life,” he wrote. “It’s taught me to appreciate what I have and not take anything for granted, least of all my health. My heart goes out to all who have lost loved ones this year and I pray that a vaccine comes soon so we can all move past this together. Please remember to be kind to one another and that there is far more that unites us than divides us.”

In the post, he thanked his wife and his partner on the show, Jenna Johnson, saying that she turned him into a dancer and he is “forever grateful.”

“Huge shout out to the amazing people who make @dancingabc possible,” he wrote. “Dance is such a powerful art form and I’m so thrilled that this show brings the joy of dance to so many.”

Luckily, despite his earlier illness, Schulman was still able to participate in the season because his fans and longtime fans of Dancing With the Stars have been very impressed with his abilities ever since he started.

