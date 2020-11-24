Nev Schulman & Kaitlyn Bristowe Post Hilarious Video After DWTS Results

In a hysterical Instagram video that former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe posted to her Instagram account early Tuesday morning, she and contestant Nev Schulman joke that “Bachelor Nation” is the only reason Bristowe took home the mirrorball trophy on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars.

Schulman starts off the video by saying, “Well, Kaitlyn, I have to say, congratulations. But if I may, it’s the Bachelor Nation for me…”

Kaitlyn responds, “Well, it’s the consistency for me. All tens.”

In a hysterical back-and-forth, the two argue over what it is that led Kaitlyn to win Dancing With the Stars, with Nev joking that he deserved to be crowned winner.

Bristowe Was Crowned the Champion of Season 29

Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Freestyle – Dancing with the StarsKaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev dance Freestyle to “Sparkling Diamonds” From “Moulin Rouge” on the Dancing with the Stars Finale! Subscribe: http://goo.gl/T7bg3N Watch Dancing with the Stars Mondays at 8|7c on ABC! 2020-11-24T04:32:22Z

The four DWTS finalists were Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nev Schulman, Justina Machado, and Nelly. The contestants battled it out during Monday’s finale, and Bristowe was ultimately crowned champion.

Bristowe, 35, and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, earned 30/30 for both performances– their first was a dance to “Toxic” by Britney Spears, and the second a freestyle dance to “Sparkling Diamonds”.

The win marks pro-dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s first win.

The success also marks the second consecutive win for a Bachelorette. Last season, Hannah Brown took home first place.

Twitter Erupts With Anger Over Results

Twitter erupted with anger over the finale results, with many stating that Schulman was the rightful winner.

One viewer wrote, “…feels like we all got catfished #DWTS.” Another commented, “RIGGED RIGGED RIGGED!!!!! @kaitlynbristowe did NOT deserve this win.”

News of the dissatisfaction with the overall results comes on the heels of fans threatening to boycott the finale.

As a previous Heavy article pointed out, fans were initially outraged over the firing of hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Then, they became upset with the final four contestants– specifically, that Nelly got into the finals over Skai Jackson and Johnny Weir.

JOHNNY SHOULD BE IN THE FINALE! Kaitlyn and Nelly over Johnny and Skai?? Now way. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/yicqDzjNkK — Ali Boardwine (@aliboardwine) November 17, 2020

This was all the more surprising given the fact that Nelly averaged a 22.6 for his season, while Skai and Johnny averaged a 23.6 and 25.1, respectively. They didn’t think it was fair that Nelly progressed to the finals despite having a lower average score than the other pairs.

Last week, Good Housekeeping reported, “To say Dancing With the Stars fans are unhappy with Monday’s double-elimination show is a giant understatement. After seeing the results of the semifinal round, viewers were downright outraged that Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart, along with Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten were sent home. Although host Tyra Banks warned fans at the beginning of the show that two couples would be sent packing this week, viewers were shocked with the outcome once the votes were counted.”

One viewer wrote, “nahhh next week we should all boycott the show and not watch it just because they kept nelly and eliminated skai. literally so unfair and julianne was right, it is a popularity contest at this point. #DWTS.”

nahhh next week we should all boycott the show and not watch it just because they kept nelly and eliminated skai. literally so unfair and julianne was right, it is a popularity contest at this point. #DWTS — ariana espinosa (@arianaespinos19) November 17, 2020

Based on last night’s Twitter response to the results, though, it appears that the show was watched by many, despite the fact that a good portion of those viewers appear to be unhappy with the way the show panned out.

READ NEXT: Famous Late Night Talk Show Is Ending