DWTS Finalist Welcomes Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for a beloved “Dancing With the Stars” finalist. Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo have welcomed baby no. 3 to their family; they previously revealed back in April that they were expecting. Here’s what we know so far.

Schulman and Perlongo Announced The Birth on Instagram

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Sept. 25, Schulman wrote, “Happy birthday, little man,” along with a video of Schulman kissing his new bundle of joy on the nose.

“Hello Sy. Hi! Do you see me?” He whispers softly to the baby.

On her own Instagram post of the baby being placed in her arms shortly after birthday, Perlongo wrote, “Nothin’ like it.”

Schulman and Perlongo, who married in July 2017, also have Beau Bobby Bruce, 2, and Cleo James, 4. It sounds like the new baby’s name might be “Silas,” based on Schulman’s Instagram video, but they have not officially announced his name yet.

In early 2020, the couple told US Weekly that they always wanted to have three kids.

“There’s a plan for a third, for sure,” said Schulman at the time. “Nothing’s baking [but] I was one of two and [Laura] was one of three, and she loved having two siblings and still does. So I’m into three. I think that’s the number.”

Then in September 2020, Schulman told US Weekly that they were ready to welcome a third child into their family, saying, “Honestly, I know every mom is the best mom in the world, but the greatest joy for me is watching Laura with our kids. She is so fantastic and they are so lucky that they get to spend time with her. They really are so happy and so loved. … I just want another one for her to love and for us to giggle with. The more, the merrier.”

Schulman’s ‘Dancing WIth the Stars’ & ‘Catfish’ Family Was Quick to Offer Words of Congratulations

Schulman competed on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional partner Jenna Johnson. The pair finished in 2nd place behind Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev (though there was a vocal contingent of fans that thought Schulman should have won).

After Schulman posted his baby announcement video, the Instagram comments quickly filled up with his “Dancing With the Stars” and “Catfish” cohorts.

His “Dancing With the Stars” partner Johnson posted six crying emojis along with a hearty “CONGRATS!!!!!”

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba posted eight heart emojis and a “congratulations!!!”

Schulman’s “Catfish” co-host Kamie Crawford wrote, “Baby cute cute!!!!”

Schulman’s baby is the latest in a string of “Dancing With the Stars” bundles of joy. NFL player and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Von Miller welcomed a baby boy back in mid-August; former NFL player Jason Taylor, who was a finalist on season 6, and his wife welcomed a baby boy on July 30; season eight champ Shawn Johnson welcomed her second baby on July 19; professional dancers Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold each became first-time moms in the past year, and season seven finalist Lance Bass is expecting twins via surrogate with his husband Michael Turchin any day now.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

