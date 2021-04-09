DWTS Finalist Has a Baby On the Way!

Congratulations are in order for a beloved “Dancing With the Stars” finalist. “Catfish” host Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo have announced that their family is growing by one member later this year. Here’s what you need to know about the announcement and their adorable family.

Schulman and Perlongo Made the Announcement in a Hilarious Instagram Post

In an Instagram post featuring Schulman, Perlongo, and their two children, Beau Bobby Bruce, 2, and Cleo James, 4, the Schulman family revealed that they have a baby on the way.

“WE’RE PREGNANT!!!” #3 #HatTrick,” wrote Schulman as Perlongo displayed her tiny baby bump.

Schulman’s season 29 “Dancing With the Stars” partner was one of the first to offer words of congrats. Jenna Johnson wrote, “YAY!!!!!!!! CONGRATS!”

Fellow “Dancing With the Stars” pro Alan Bersten and “Dancing With the Stars” alums Ginger Zee and Chrishell Stause were also quick to offer their congratulations and words of support, with Zee writing, “Oh, I’m so happy for you!”

Over on Perlongo’s Instagram page, Schulman’s wife offered a much longer pregnancy announcement, writing:

You guyyyyyyssssss, we have a big announcement to maaaaake #BABYNUMBER3 COMING IN HOT hahah we SO EXCITED. Cant wait to share all the love and chaos this spring / summer. @arnold_daniel is a genius aND took these photos and so many moreee. For pregnancy lovers, body stuff and pregnancy “TMI” is going on ONLY FANS which is gonna be SO MUCH FUN link in profile. Subscribe if you wanna ride along for the full experience (& love pregnant bodies as much as I do) Sending you all the love!!! THREE!?!gahhhh this is gonna be wildddd. Wish us luck.

Perlongo and Schulman have been together since 2016, marrying in July 2017. The wedding took place at Schulman’s father’s house in East Hampton, New York. Schulman told People at the time, “Marrying the woman of my dreams and having our beautiful daughter there with us! I’m a very lucky man.”

Three Kids Was Always the Plan

Nev Schulman Talks Baby No. 3 With Wife Laura Perlongo: ‘The More, The Merrier’Nev Schulman Talks Baby No. 3 With Wife Laura Perlongo: ‘The More, The Merrier’ Subscribe for more Us Weekly videos! – bit.ly/33yer6O #NevSchulman #LauraPerlongo usmagazine.com/ Follow Us Weekly on Facebook: facebook.com/UsWeekly Follow Us Weekly on Instagram: instagram.com/usweekly/ Follow Us Weekly on Twitter: twitter.com/usweekly 2020-09-17T14:30:01Z

Schulman revealed to US Weekly in early 2020 that they always wanted to have three kids and then in September 2020, he said that in their house, the motto is “the more the merrier.”

“We have so much fun and honestly, I know every mom is the best mom in the world, but the greatest joy for me is watching Laura with our kids. She is so fantastic and they are so lucky … they really are so happy and so loved and I just want another one for her to love and for us to giggle with. Yeah, the more the merrier,” said Schulman.

In addition to hosting “Catfish” on MTV, Schulman and his wife also host a Facebook series called “We Need to Talk” where they share their own relationship experiences and help viewers with their problems by dispensing hilarious advice.

Schulman finished in second place on “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 alongside professional partner Johnson. A lot of fans were upset that Schulman didn’t pull out the win over Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 should premiere in September 2021 on ABC.

