DWTS Finalist Breaks Neck After Serious Accident

Aformer “Dancing with the Stars” alum was hospitalized after being involved in a serious accident. Season 29 DWTS contestant Nev Schulman shared the details about the accident in an Instagram post on August 10.

Schulman revealed, “I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures. I’m not paralyzed.”

Nev Schulman Was Seriously Injured in a Bike Accident

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared a “Trigger Warning” on the first slide of his Instagram post. He alerted his followers, “The following slides contain images of medical trauma and severe injury.”

Schulman added that he understood if people avoided looking at the photos he shared. He also included an explanation of all that happened in the caption of his post.

“I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son’s idea. One of those days that just work,” Schulman shared in the caption of his post.

He continued, “Monday was not a day like that. Monday was a day where I learned what ‘before the accident’ really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday.”

The “Dancin with the Stars” alum revealed he didn’t make it to his son’s school on his bike on Monday to pick him up. In retrospect, he’s glad about that.

“I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious,” Schulman shared.

In addition to breaking his C5 and C6, Schulman explained, “My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS.”

According to Spine Health, the C5 and C6 vertebrae of the spinal cord provide “flexibility and support to much of the neck and the head above.”

The DWTS Alum Is Walking & Hugging His Kids

Schulman admitted, “I’m lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery.”

He noted that multiple doctors told him about others who experienced similar injuries and had far less favorable outcomes.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum added, “I’m really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward.”

The “Catfish” star explained the Sunday fishing excursion was unplanned, and he almost said no to the idea. “But looking back a week later, I’m so glad I said yes.”

In the photos Schulman shared in his post, he included a transcription of a voicemail he received from his son’s school. The school was reaching out because nobody had arrived to pick up the young boy.

Other photos included x-rays and pictures of Schulman in the hospital. Luckily, he managed to smile in one photo, and a brief video clip showed him rising to stand next to his hospital bed.

Another clip showed his cracked bicycle helmet as he gave a thumbs up. Schulman also shared a video showing his three young children gently approaching him to hug him as he stood in his hospital room.

Schulman even walked down the corridor of the hospital in a subsequent clip, unassisted, giving staff high fives.

His wife, Laura Perlongo, commented, “Don’t you dare ever do this to me again!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

A follower commented, “My step dad broke his C5 and C6 too, he was immediately paralyzed and later passed away at the hospital. Grateful you got a second chance!”

“The video of the kids hugging you 😭😭😭😭😭 Any parent can feel that,” added someone else.