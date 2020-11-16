Nev Schulman Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Recently, viewers have gotten to know TV host and producer Nev Schulman on the hit show, Dancing with the Stars. Schulman was the subject of a documentary called Catfish, and now he hosts Catfish: The TV Show on MTV. Schulman and his Dancing with the Stars partner, Jenna Johnson, have made the semifinals of the competition.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Schulman’s net worth is estimated at or around $500 thousand. So, where does all of his money come from? Here’s what you need to know about Nev Schulman’s net worth:

1. Nev Schulman has Hosted ‘Catfish: The TV Show’ for 8 Years

In 2012, Catfish: The TV Show premiered on MTV, with Schulman as the show’s host, according to IMDb. The show has been extremely successful, with over 8 seasons on MTV. The show documents people who have been in online relationships as they meet in person for the first time.

Although it’s unclear exactly how much money Schulman makes from hosting the show, according to Showbiz CheatSheet, MTV’s Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans made $400,000 in 2018. Because the two shows are both popular on MTV, Schulman may be making similar amounts of money to Evans. However, it is important to note that Catfish has not been on MTV for as long as Teen Mom.

2. Nev Schulman Has a Spot on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Schulman has appeared on this season of Dancing with the Stars, alongside his dancing partner Jenna Johnson. So far, the two have done extremely well, and have made it very far with consistently high scores. According to Vulture, Schulman has a bit of a background in dance, as he studied dance at Sarah Lawrence College.

Schulman earns money by appearing on Dancing with the Stars. According to Variety, the stars earn $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the show. For each week that they stay on, the contestants earn additional money. Since Schulman hasn’t been eliminated yet, it seems like he makes quite a pretty penny from Dancing with the Stars!

3. Nev Schulman Is an Author

In 2014, Schulman published a book called In Real Life: Love, Lies & Identity in the Digital Age. The book is about online dating, catfishing, and also shares Schulman’s personal stories about relationships and dating. On Amazon, the book is priced at $16.

Overall, the book received some pretty good reviews from readers. “The book is at once a memoir, a meditation on a truly unique phenomenon of the internet age, and a motivational address for anyone seeking virtual companionship,” Publisher’s Weekly wrote about Schulman’s bok. “Schulman cautions his readers against lying on their social media profiles, and argues instead for improving ‘offline’ life. ‘Embrace who you really are, both online and off’ is the message at the heart of his book.”

4. Nev Schulman Used to Be a Photographer

According to his website, before Schulman was on Catfish, he used to be a photographer. In college, he also used to study photography. It seems as if he was a pretty successful photographer, too, as his website states that his photos have appeared in publications such as Vogue, The New York Times, and New York Magazine.

According to Republic World, Schulman mainly worked as a dance photographer, however, his life changed after he starred in Catfish. In a 2010 interview with DIY Magazine, Schulman said about being in Catfish, “I certainly don’t regret the experience as it’s changed my life. Of course, as a result, I’ve become this accidental movie star and it’s changed my life in other ways. Sometimes you have to dive headfirst and take a chance. If I could give anyone advice, I’d say, make sure you have two or three good friends with you for support and advice, and it’ll all work out!”

5. Nev Schulman Purchased His Apartment in Brooklyn, New York for $1.88 Million

According to Dirt, around 3 years ago, Schulman and his family purchased a home in Brooklyn, New York, for a little bit under $1.88 million. However, it looks like they are not currently living there anymore, as the family listed the apartment for sale in March 2020, asking for $2.2 million. Schulman is married to Laura Pelongo, and they have two young children together.

In March 2019, the family let Elle Decor into the apartment for a tour and interview. “The vibe of the home is very modern retro,” Schulman explained to Elle Decor. “We are both attracted to round shapes and edges, and by using these softer silhouettes, we warmed up the feeling of the spaces. We also both love color, art and plants (Nev calls Laura his ‘plant goddess’), and we knew that by keeping the foundation of the home light and bright, we could bring in a lot of fun accents in a way that feels clean and contemporary but also very organic.”

