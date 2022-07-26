EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Catching Up with Nev Schulman

Nev Schulman is coming to the rescue this summer! The beloved MTV star is an expert at helping to avoid scams and he was able to help give some useful tips to Heavy. He also dished a bit about his time as a fan-favorite on “Dancing with the Stars.” And, he even gave the Heavy on Dancing with the Stars readers a shout out!

Now, let’s get into our chat with Schulman. Read on below.

So, how can I avoid getting scammed when trying to book a vacation this summer?

Everyone’s always trying to move fast and get a good deal when they’re booking a summer vacation rental, but there are some things you should watch out for as you look to book.

Many scammers create fake property listings and try to convince you to pay for the rental with P2P services instead of through the main booking website, and it is more important than ever to look out for those scammers who try to urge you into making a payment for a vacation rental this way.

Here are some quick tips and tricks to avoid being scammed this summer:

● If there are few to no reviews, or the reviews don’t appear legitimate, avoid that property listing.

● Spend the time to complete a reverse image search to ensure the images aren’t associated with another legitimate listing in a different location.

● Don’t make payments outside the main booking platform or site.

● If the deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

What are the top trending summer scams, or even what’s trending in general?

1. Facebook Marketplace Scams

Currently, Zelle® has seen a surge in scams on Facebook Marketplace. In this situation, the scammer pretends they would like to buy something from a seller and may even offer to pay above the asking price. The seller then receives an email that appears to be from Zelle® urging the seller to send money to “upgrade” to a Zelle® business account in order to release any pending payments from the buyer. This email is fake and there is no such thing as an upgraded Zelle® account. Check out my PSA video on this type of scam HERE.

Here is what sellers should keep in mind before moving forward with a buyer on Facebook Marketplace or any other type of online marketplace:

● Be wary of quick responses and fast payment promises.

● It’s not possible to “upgrade” your Zelle® account.

● Urgency is almost always a red flag.

● Zelle® will never send you an email regarding Facebook Marketplace.

2. Bank Imposter Scams

Bank imposter scams continue to be on the rise as well. Scammers are impersonating bank employees and urging victims to ‘act fast’ and send money to themselves through P2P platforms. In reality, victims are being tricked into giving up their account information and the money is actually landing in the scammer’s account. Check out my PSA video on this type of scam HERE & HERE.

Here are some quick tips and tricks to avoid being scammed courtesy of Zelle®:

● Only send money to those you know and trust.

● No bank will call or email you for your information, so don’t give it out.

● Don’t trust caller ID. Scammers can spoof the caller ID to make it look like it’s a legitimate phone call from your bank.

● Know who you’re buying from. Only transact with people you trust and reputable marketplaces. Don’t let anyone rush you into making a payment. Urgency is a clear and consistent scammer strategy.

● Report any suspicious activity so your bank can stop these scammers from hurting you and others again.

3. Utility Scams

Utility scams have been especially rampant this year. Scammers will impersonate utility companies and call or text customers threatening to terminate service if a payment is not made immediately. The scammer will use these scare tactics to pressure customers into paying with a P2P service, a reloadable card or gift card, a wire transfer for even cryptocurrency. Check out my PSA video on this type of scam HERE.

Here are three tips to avoid utility scams:

● Don’t always trust the name or number that appears on caller ID.

● Don’t be pressured into paying immediately. Your utility company will not cut off service without providing considerable advanced warning.

● Always call an official representative at the utility company to confirm any details. Do not trust a call-back number provided by an unknown caller.

Over the course of the next year, I hope readers head over to my TikTok, Instagram or Twitter to check out the amazing PSA videos that I’ve worked on with Zelle®. Our goal is to help raise awareness of trending scams and give consumers helpful tips and resources to avoid falling victim!

How did you get so good at spotting these?

As the executive producer and host of MTV’s Catfish, it’s my passion to help people who have fallen victim to romance scams. It’s a personal mission since I myself got catfished and know how it feels to be misled by someone you thought you could trust.

One thing I’ve learned during my time on the show is that scammers prey upon vulnerability and will zero in on that, whether it’s loneliness, fear of missing a payment and getting your power shut off, etc. And romance scams are particularly painful when you’re left with not only a broken heart but also a drained bank account.

That’s why since November 2021, I have partnered with Zelle® to help arm people with the right resources and knowledge to protect themselves. A recent Zelle® survey found that about half of consumers are confident in spotting a scam, which is great, but we want that number to be 100%.

MTV Catfish has evolved so much since it started. What would you say is the biggest change that you’ve absolutely loved?

I think the biggest change continues to be the technology available to us in our investigation. We are constantly being told about new sites and tools that we can use and sharing them on the show helps spread the word and hopefully let other people protect themselves.

You’ve seen a lot of crazy things happen. What is the hardest part about doing the show?

The hardest part of making the show for me is leaving the people at the end. There is always so much more to say and do and I wish I could help them in the recovery process to make sure they get on the right track.

Any big news on what’s going on with “Catfish” right now or what is in store for the future?

“Catfish” is going strong and the next season will definitely have some surprises for our viewers. I can’t say too much now but get ready for some real shake ups!

You were absolutely wonderful on “Dancing With the Stars.” How did you feel about that experience? Our Heavy on Dancing With the Stars fans absolutely love you. Any way you could give them a little shout out?

“Dancing with the Stars” was three of the best months of my life. I’m so lucky I got to be a part of that show and really appreciate all the support I got from my fans and the Heavy community. Thank you so much to the Heavy on Dancing with the Stars fans!