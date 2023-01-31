DWTS Runner Up’s Wife Shares Heartbreaking Family News

The wife of “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 runner-up Nev Schulman has shared some devastating news about their family.

Laura Perlongo took to Instagram on January 26, 2023, to reveal that she had suffered a miscarriage. The cover photo of the multi-slide post was of Perlongo’s manicured nails.

“Damn this manicure’s been through a lot,” she wrote. “​About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go. Maybe that’s obvious, maybe not,” she added, before telling her followers the sad news. Perlongo and Schulman had not previously revealed that they were expecting.

Perlongo and Schulman have been married since 2017 and are parents to three children, welcoming their youngest in September 2021, according to People magazine.

Here’s what you need to know:

Perlongo Drew a Comparison Between Her Manicure & Her Baby

Without coming right out and saying that she had suffered a miscarriage, Perlongo painted a picture using her manicure as the focus.

“​Girl life is such a trip,” Perlongo’s caption continued. “Life n death, business as usual. No need for sympathy or anything, just didn’t wanna change the nails on this one without saying a word even though that’s the expectation I suppose. But it’s all so intense and real or maybe it’s delicate and fleeting. The gain. The loss. It’s all the things. Bunch of fuzzy trash pics with unsure faces,” she wrote.

“Wasnt planning on posting until 14w and i guess that woulda had a different spin. Wasn’t planning on any of it. And if it’s happened to you too, I’m just sayin it happens a lot. I’m just sayin I LOVED THIS GD MANICURE. And the all too real fantasy of what coulda been,” she added.

In the slideshow that accompanied the captions, Perlongo shared a picture of her positive pregnancy test — and her small belly.

“​New month new nails tho and that’s OK by me. There’s still a lot of hands out there to hold, for now. Maybe forever for me. Until you let me hold your next baby, of course. Love you love you love you. All the moms n future moms. All the babes n future babes. Dads n future dads too. But get up with that baby when it comes tho DADS or else you’re off the list and maybe that’s all I’m here to say,” she concluded.

Perlongo Confirmed Her Miscarriage in the Comments Section & Thanks Everyone for Their Support

Perlongo cleared up any and all confusion in the comments section of the post, letting her followers know that she did indeed miscarry.

“I forgot to say i miscarried w pictures, sry for the confusion. Thought the giant empty body section cut out of the drawing did it but I relied on it too much in hindsight. Anyway, no baby! But thank you for all the love and texts,” she wrote, clarifying her caption and the accompanying pictures.

Perlongo and Schulman received tons of support from friends and fans.

“Sending you peace – and I more than connect with the manicure connection to a season of life. It’s the power of art. Hopefully healing. Sending love,” wrote former DWTS contestant Ginger Zee.

“Ah. That nail salon. With a 1 in 4 chance of them cancelling your appointment. Doesn’t matter that you had it for 4 weeks, 8 weeks 12 or more. No f**** given. All the yelp reviews in the world can’t stop their unprofessional practices. Because their manicures are so good, hell great !! That we keep coming back. And if you get lucky to keep that next appointment, if you decide to make one, Maybe a rainbow set? I hear they are amazing,” another Instagram user added, continuing Perlongo’s narrative.

