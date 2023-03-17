Who Will Host ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Amid Tyra Banks’ Exit?

Tyra Banks says she will not be returning to host “Dancing With the Stars” for the upcoming season, leaving fans wondering who could replace her on the show in the future.

Banks spoke out about her exit on March 16, 2023, sharing that she wanted to get away from hosting and focus on her company, Smize Cream.

Now, fans are left wondering who will take over as a host in the ballroom. It’s possible that Alfonso Ribeiro, who first hosted the show in season 31, will stay on as a co-host, but if the show’s set to bring on another host, who could it be? Read on to find out who some of the possible co-hosts in the next season are.

Emma Slater Has Expressed Interest in Hosting & So Has Cheryl Burke

There are multiple professional dancers who have spent time on “Dancing With the Stars” who have expressed interest in becoming a host of the ballroom dance competition.

Cheryl Burke, who hung up her dancing shoes after season 31 of the show, has said she’d love to move into a hosting role on the ballroom competition show. During the January 4, 2023 episode of her former partner Chris Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho.”

Burke told Jericho that the show was “well aware” that she wanted to “evolve” within the confines of the show. She was done with being a professional dancer, but she was willing to continue with the show in another capacity.

“However, they don’t see a place for me,” Burke shared. “Whether that’s at the judge’s table or as a possible co-host, and that’s okay. I’m grateful, thank you for this experience, but I’m going to move forward.”

It’s possible that will change if there’s a hosting position open.

Emma Slater is a professional dancer who has a passion for hosting. She just wrapped up co-hosting the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour, and she said afterward that she was extremely grateful for the opportunity. Slater just got a new hosting job, which could be good for her resume if she would also like to step into that role on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Maks Chmerkovskiy Would ‘Love’ to Host

Maks Chmerkovskiy would also love to take over hosting duties, he previously to Us Weekly.

“I’d love to host,” Maks told Us Weekly. “I’d fill any shoes on that show. I wish that I would’ve had that understanding when I first got to the show, we had a different process because I honestly had no examples of anything like this in front of me to be like, ‘Oh, that’s what it’s like.’”

He added, “I personally would love an opportunity to step into any shoes on the production side or in front of the camera. I don’t really necessarily have the passion of leading someone through this incredibly grueling process of three months of getting to the end. I may not have that, but I do have the passion of contributing to dancing, being on television and sticking around.”

Some Fans Hope Tom Bergeron Will Return to the Job

While many professional dancers have said they’d love to host the show, some fans are hoping for the return of long-time “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron.

While he originally said that he wouldn’t return to the show for any reason, he opened that door in late 2022 when he was on an episode of the “Burke in the Game” podcast.

“Well, there are other people there,” Bergeron said about returning as a host. “I appreciate your question, but there are other people in those jobs right now.”

When asked if he could return for season 31, he gave a cryptic answer.

“Let’s just say we’ll cross that bridge should it be in front of us,” he shared.

Could Someone From ‘Bachelor’ Nation Take Over Hosting Duties?

It’s possible that the host of “Dancing With the Stars” will come from a totally different franchise. Gabby Windey just wrapped up co-hosting the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour, meaning she has experience that could help her if she were interested in the job.

Former “Bachelorette” Kaitlyn Bristowe has also said she’d love to be considered and thinks she’d be “great” at the job.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.