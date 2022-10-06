‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Wants a New Role on the Show

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke has been a part of the competition show since season 2 as a pro, but she’s hoping to be able to step into a different role in the future.

Burke revealed in October 2021 to Hello! Magazine that she wanted to retire from professional dancing on the show but was hoping to stay on as a judge or a host on “Dancing With the Stars” or “Strictly Come Dancing.”

“I have been begging for that job, how many seasons does a girl have to do?” Burke joked with the outlet.

At 38 years old, Burke has spoken openly about the toll professional dancing has taken on her body and her desire to retire from being a pro on the show and move into a different position.

Burke Shared Her Hopes for Her Future on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Burke revealed what she wants to do in the future on the competition reality show.

“I hope to be a judge or a cohost on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in the near future,” Burke told the outlet.

Burke would like to retire at some point because she feels as though she’s getting to be old to be a professional ballroom dancer, she shared with Elizabeth Vargas, a former ABC News Anchor on the “Heart of the Matter” podcast. The podcast is part of a Partnership to End Addiction, which Burke has felt passionate about. The interview took place in 2021, and Burke has since started her next season on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I’ve been going through personal issues and everything’s been so uncertain. I’m 37, am I going… ” Burke Shared. “That makes no sense, and this is in October. But that question mark of just how long can I live as a dancer? Let’s be real here, a lot of women in their early 30s retire. This is not a sport that you could last forever and especially as a woman, and nor do I want to be that person who looks old grandma over here barely kicking her leg up.”

She also said that there are a lot of young women who are breaking into the field, which can do a number on her ego sometimes.

“But still I don’t know, I have so many question marks. And again, that’s how scary it is to live in the uncertainty,” she shared.

Burke Says She Feels ‘Peace’ With Season 31 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ After Ending Up in the Bottom Two

During the third week of season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Burke and her partner, Sam Champion, were revealed to be in the bottom two of the competition.

Burke later told Us Weekly that she felt at peace with the fact that they almost got sent home.

“With this season in particular, there’s peace along with the whole elimination process,” Burke shared. “Like, normally, I’m a nervous, sweaty wreck, but with Sam, if I’m looking at the actual ability of all the celebrities? We are very blessed to still be in this competition, to be quite honest, and Sam knows that.”

She also told the outlet that every season of the show gets harder.

“Every season is a lot more challenging than the previous seasons,” Burke shared. “Everybody is so talented. Everyone’s got their own thing. And Sam and I are just really happy to be here.”