‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals When New Season Will Start

ABC’s dancing competition Dancing With the Stars officially announced on social media that the show will be returning for a new season. Previously, the show wasn’t officially renewed for season 30, leaving fans wondering what was happening behind the scenes or if the stars would return to the ballroom.

Though there is no precise date for the season, the announcement revealed that the new season will be released in the fall of 2021, which is in line with when the show has aired over the past couple of years.

In 2020, Dancing With the Stars premiered on September 14, and in 2019, the show also began around that time, premiering on September 16. It’s likely that this season will follow the same timeline and premiere around September 12 or 19 on ABC.

It’s likely that judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli will return with the other seat left up to either Derek Hough or Len Goodman.

Tyra Banks will also likely make her return as the host of the show.

See you back in the #DWTS ballroom! 💃🏼🕺✨ pic.twitter.com/0fPXHt2Iob — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) March 30, 2021

Now that Dancing With the Stars will officially return, fans may be wondering which celebrities they should expect to see in the ballroom.

Luckily for speculators, the rumored cast list continues to grow and includes former Bachelorette Tayshia Adams as well as her season’s winner and her now-fiance Zac Clark. Adams expressed her interest in being on the show, according to Extra, and Clark told pro dancer Cheryl Burke he would be open to the opportunity during an episode of Burke’s Pretty Messed Up podcast.

“After AJ explained it, how do you say no?” he said at the time. “Ten years ago I had a needle in my arm, and now I’m sitting here talking to you guys about all these crazy experiences. That doesn’t happen to just anyone.”

According to Showbiz CheatSheet, Burke has previously called for producers to take a pause on casting members of Bachelor Nation after the back-to-back wins from the past two seasons.

Another star who said they may compete in a new season is Sharna Burgess’s boyfriend, Brian Austin Green. He said he was originally supposed to compete on season 29 of the show, and pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd told Hollywood Life she wanted Green to join the show.

There have also been hints that the season could be an all-star season or feature a returning cast of celebrities in another capacity.

Another celebrity who has expressed interest in joining the cast is actor Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin, who has been accused of faking her Spanish heritage, according to OK! magazine.

None of the cast for the upcoming season has been released, but some pro dancers have made their stances clear on whether or not they will be returning to the ballroom.

Both Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold have expressed interest in returning to the ballroom, as has pro dancer Gleb Savchenko. Unfortunately for some fans, Maks Chmerkovskiy will not be returning once again.

Pro dancer Cheryl Burke has also said she isn’t sure if she’ll be returning to her role in an upcoming season.

Dancing With the Stars will return in 2021 for an all-new, monumental season.

