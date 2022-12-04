DWTS Cast Member Opens Up About Having to Perform The Night His Brother Died

“Dancing With the Stars” cast member Nick Carter recently spoke out about how his fellow Backstreet Boys band members supported him when his brother, fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum Aaron Carter, died suddenly at the age of 34.

Nick Carter Learned of His Brother’s Death While on Tour With the Backstreet Boys

In an interview with “Extra,” host Billy Bush talked to Carter November 5, the day Aaron died, and how Nick’s Instagram post from November 4 was very different from his post on November 6. On November 4, Nick posted a video celebrating their tour stop in Dortmund, Germany, then on November 6 he posted a memorial to his brother full of pictures of the two of them together as children.

Nick said that the whole experience was “very emotional,” especially because he learned about Aaron’s death and then the Backstreet Boys had a show to do. But he said the support of his fellow band members and their fans meant the world to him.

“It was very emotional for me and having my guys with me that night, it was tough to get up on stage. There’s the old saying that the show kind of must go on, that’s been in us for years, but I didn’t know what to expect. Didn’t know what was going to come from it, getting up on that stage and getting the reaction from the fans. It was definitely comforting and it meant a lot to me at the time,” said Carter.

Fellow Backstreet Boys member Howie Dorough jumped in to add that the fans “are the reason [they] keep going.”

“Besides the love of music and besides the love of each other, making something that’s for our fans, they’re the true heart and soul of the Backstreet Boys,” said Dorough.

Carter also said that the Backstreet Boys are closer now than ever before and they actually enjoy hanging out together on their days off.

“Now that we’ve gotten older, we all have families, there’s a lot that we can relate to with one another. On this last tour, we were just talking about, we were golfing a lot together, hanging out together, everything has kind of brought us a lot closer than we were before. It’s just a really good time. I think it’s coming out, especially you can hear it in this holiday record that we released,” said Carter.

Brian Littrell said that being in a band like this is “harder than a marriage” sometimes, and Dorough added, “It’s had its moments,” but

fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum A.J. McLean said in conclusion that they are “having the most fun, I think now since probably the early, early years.”

They Also Said They Love That They Finally Got Around to a Christmas Album

Their 2022 release “A Very Backstreet Christmas” is their first holiday album and they said that they’re glad they finally got around to it because they finally “had time” to record one.

“That’s kind of the way we said it, Christmas will always be here, we’ll eventually get to it. Twenty-nine years later,” said Kevin Richardson with a laugh.

“We had time!” said Carter.

Littrell said that they poured over dozens of songs before narrowing it down to “10 classics, three originals,” and McLean said happily that they are “grinding” againa nd they love it.

“Sober, happy, healthy and we’ve been grinding, back on the road again. We had an amazing U.S. and Canadian tour this past summer, just got back from Europe and we are trucking along. And now, holiday season, first ever Backstreet Boys Christmas album,” said McLean.

“A Very Backstreet Christmas” dropped in October 2022. The track list as as follows:

A.J. McLean finished in seventh place on season 29 with his partner Cheryl Burke. Nick Carter finished runner-up on “Dancing With the Stars” season 21 with his partner Sharna Burgess. His brother Aaron came in fifth place on season nine with his partner Karina Smirnoff.

After Aaron’s death, Karina posted a video of them dancing together to Instagram and wrote, ““RIP @aaroncarter, so young! It’s heartbreaking. You always made me smile. Rest in peace, friend. You will be missed.”

In her Instagram stories, she added, “My heart is broken.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns in 2023 with season 32.