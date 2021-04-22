DWTS Finalist Asks For Prayers After ‘Complications’ During Delivery

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum can use some prayers and good thoughts right now. Nick Carter’s wife Lauren Kitt experienced some complications during the delivery of their third child. The Backstreet Boys member took to social media to update his fans on what’s been happening and has asked for strength to “protect mommy and baby.”

Here’s what you need to know.

Carter Said the Delivery Had ‘Minor Complications’

Carter first informed his fans that they were at the hospital awaiting the arrival of baby No. 3 with an Instagram post that reads, “Yes I’m a believer. I ask god to give us strength to protect mommy and baby. #fatherhood #prayers.”

He later tweeted, “We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. 🙏🏻But as a parent knows all to very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications but things are looking a little better after the first night. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) April 22, 2021

He added in a second tweet, “I wanted to thank everyone for all the prayers and good thoughts during this time. We will keep you updated.”

The Instagram post has almost 12,000 comments from well-wishers who say they are praying for his family, including fellow Backstreet Boy Kevin Richardson, blogger Perez Hilton, and Hayley Hubbard, wife of Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard.

Carter competed on season 21 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional partner Sharna Burgess. They finished in second place behind Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough.

This is Carter and Kitt’s Third Child

Nick Carter Tearfully Honors His Wife on 'DWTS,' Confirms Pregnancy and Reveals Sex of the Baby!The singer confirmed he and his wife, Lauren, are expecting a baby and learned the sex of their child on live TV! 2015-11-03T04:42:34Z

Carter met Kitt, a fitness trainer and actress, on a blind date in 2008, according to an interview they did with US Weekly. Kitt said her first impression of him was arrogance.

“Initially, not knowing him, I thought he was arrogant. Come to find out, he was just shy. Because he didn’t stand up to greet me, he was just kind of like, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ I just needed to get to know him a little bit better. Once that happened, he was very loving and warm and vulnerable and sweet,” said Kitt.

Carter added, “I could tell she needed someone like me to come in and love her and protect her and hold her. I just felt like she needed me.”

The couple got married in April 2014 and welcomed son Odin in April 2016, followed by their daughter Saoirse in October 2019. They have also been open about having endured two miscarriages, one before Odin was born and one in between their first two children.

They talked about their first miscarriage during Carter’s time on “Dancing With the Stars,” with Kitt saying in a video package, “t was really hard on Nick and just watching him get so excited about something and then to just see him so hurt.”

And at the time of the second miscarriage, Carter wrote on Twitter, “God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken.”

We will keep this post updated as Carter shares more news about the birth of their third child.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Welcomes First Child After Harrowing Delivery