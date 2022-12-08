DWTS Finalist Accused of Raping Underage Fan

Backstreet Boys member and “Dancing With the Stars” finalist Nick Carter has been accused of sexually assaulting a minor during the 2001 Backstreet Boys tour.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nick Carter is Being Sued by a Woman Who Says He Sexually Assaulted Her as a Minor While on Tour

As first reported by TMZ and Rolling Stone, Nick Carter is being sued in Clark Count, Nevada by a woman named Shannon Ruth who says that in 2001, Carter, then 21, sexually assaulted her on his Backstreet Boys tour bus when she was 17 years old.

Ruth says she was waiting in an autograph line after a show in Tacoma, Washington, when Carter invited her on his tour bus. There he gave her a red-colored drink that Ruth believes contained alcohol, though Carter told her at the time it was just cranberry juice.

Ruth says that Carter forced her to perform oral sex on him in the bathroom and later vaginally raped her on a bed in the bus. She said she was a virgin at the time and contracted HPV from the alleged assault.

She is suing Carter for sexual battery and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress. She also said in the suit that Carter told her she “would go to jail if she told anyone what happened.”

At a press conference with her lawyer Mark Baskovich on Thursday, December 8 in Beverly Hills, California, Ruth said that the last 21 years of her life have been “filled with pain, confusion, frustration, shame, and self-harm that are a direct result of Nick Carter raping me.”

“Even though I’m autistic and live with cerebral palsy, I believe nothing has affected me more … than what Nick Carter did to me,” said Ruth, adding, “AFter he raped me, I remember him calling me a ‘r*****ed b****’ and grabbing me and leaving bruises on my arm.”

Representatives for Carter have not responded to Heavy’s request for comment at this time, but a source close to Carter told TMZ that “this accusation is categorically false.”

“Nick is focusing on his family and mourning the death of his brother,” said the source.

Nick Carter finished in second place on season 21 with his partner Sharna Burgess. His younger brother Aaron Carter finished in fifth place on season 9 of the show with his partner Karina Smirnoff; Aaron Carter died on November 5 at the age of 34. According to TMZ, a cause of death is yet to be determined pending more tests.

Carter Was Accused of Rape Before by Another Pop Star

In 2018, pop star Melissa Schuman accused Carter of rape in a 2003 incident that she detailed in a now-deleted blog post.

According to People, Schuman said in the blog post that Carter demanded Schuman perform oral sex on him and later raped her in a bedroom at his house. She later said during an interview on “The Dr. Oz Show” that her manager at the time told her not to press charges.

“I was told that [Carter] had the most powerful litigator in the country and that I didn’t have the money to pay for an attorney to essentially defend me, if he were to come after me,” Schuman said, adding, “My manager told me, ‘You know you’re trying to build a name for yourself right now, everyone’s going to call you fame hungry, that you’re trying to use this to better yourself or get your name out there and at this point there’s nothing we can do.'”

At the time of the accusation, Carter told People in a statement that he was “shocked and saddened” by Schuman’s allegations.

The statement said:

I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.

In a separate statement, Schuman told People, “I was empowered to share my story because of the brave women who shared their stories before me. My hope is that my experience further highlights the urgent need for open dialogue and education about consent and sexual assault. To those who have shared their stories with me, I see you. I believe you. I stand with you.”