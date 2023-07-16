Nick Lachey Pens Heartwarming Message About His Marriage

“Love is Blind” host Nick Lachey honored his wife, Vanessa, with an Instagram post on their 12-marriage anniversary.

“Twelve years ago, I said I Do to this incredible woman,” Nick Lachey, 49, wrote on July 15. “In the years since, we’ve created a beautiful life together with three amazing kids.”

The Lacheys started dating in 2006 and celebrated their wedding on July 15, 2011. They met when Vanessa appeared in Nick’s video“What’s Left of Me” music video.

Today, they have three children together: sons Camden, 10, and Phoenix, 6, and daughter Brooklyn, 8.

Nick Lachey said he appreciated having his wife at his side through life’s ups and downs.

“Vanessa, not a day goes by that I’m not grateful for your love, your patience, your understanding, your fight and determination, your support, and your willingness to always work through the tough times,” he wrote on Instagram.

“While we don’t always have it all figured out, nor claim to, we know that together we can find our way. I love you baby!!” he continued. “Thanks for twelve incredible, exciting, unpredictably wonderful years together. Here’s to many, many more.”

While Nick Lachey shared pictures of their wedding anniversary, Vanessa Lachey posted a video of herself and her husband with a filter that made them appear older.

“17 years together, 12 married! I LOVE growing old with you! Happy Anniversary, Baby!” she wrote via Instagram on July 15.

The Lacheys both appeared on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017. Nick was paired with professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd, and Vanessa danced with pro Maks Chmerkovskiy. Nick came in ninth place and Vanessa came in eighth place.

The Lacheys are still working together. They have been the hosts of the Netflix dating show, “Love is Blind” since its launch in 2020. As of 2023, it was nominated for a total of five Emmys.

There Were Rumors About Vanessa and Chmerkovskiy

There were rumors that Vanessa and Chmerkovskiy had “chemistry” problems together — an anonymous insider told People — after the professional dancers missed one of their live performances for “personal issues.”

“As you are all aware, I had to leave the show last week to take care of some personal issues. I take full responsibility for my absence,” he wrote on Twitter at the time.

“And want to apologize to my partner Vanessa,” he continued. “We are both looking forward to dancing for our fans next week!”

Vanessa Lachey and Chmerkovskiy never addressed the rumored feud publicly, and the “Love is Blind” host told Us Weekly at the time that everything was “great.”

Nick Lachey denied there was a problem between his wife and her partner.

“There’s no personality issue, there’s no conflict,” he told Insider in 2017. “I don’t know what the press has been reporting in detail, but I can say that they’re fine.”

“It’s all good,” he told the publication. “I’m just excited he’s back and they were able to kind of pick up where they left off.”

Vanessa Said Her Marriage to Nick Takes Effort

Vanessa Lachey said that she takes time to work on her marriage.

“I see it as a working marriage and don’t mean like a job working, but we have to constantly work at it,” the former “TRL” host told Us Weekly in 2018.

“I was just telling my girlfriend last night, we don’t settle or run, we go head on with the problem,” she told the publication. “We communicate, we talk things through and we listen to the other person.”