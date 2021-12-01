DWTS Couple Mourns The Death Of Their Beloved Dog

Two “Dancing With the Stars” cast members are mourning the death of their beloved dog, Wookie. Vanessa and Nick Lachey announced their furry friend had passed away on Instagram and the “Dancing With the Stars” family rallied around them with messages of support and love.

Vanessa Wrote On Instagram That Wookie Taught Her So Much

In an Instagram tribute that accompanied a beautiful sun-lit photo of Wookie running, Vanessa wrote:

My Beautiful Wookie. You made me a Mama and us a family. You taught me more than you will ever know. The last 15 years have been the best years of my life, a HUGE part of that is because of you. Everyone Loved you, Mr Wookerson. Now all the doggies in Heaven get to have you. We Love You & will miss you.

In his own post of Wookie playing with a pinecone, Nick wrote that he was “at a loss for words” after losing “a part of our family.”

Nick wrote:

He was a part of every Christmas card, every family photo, every kids birthday, every pool party… he was a part of EVERYTHING. He welcomed all three kids home from the hospital, welcomed me every morning when I woke up, whether it was in NYC, Cincy, LA, or finally Hawaii. He was a lover of life, people, pine cones, and many a squeaky toy. He was truly a part of our family and he will be missed terribly. That said, he lived a long, blessed, beautiful life and we will always have the many memories of him to take with us forever. Wookie, I love you buddy. None of us will EVER forget you.

A quick glance at Nick and Vanessa’s Instagram accounts shows that Wookie did indeed live a wonderful life. There are shots of them with Wookie in Hawaii, which is where the family resides when Vanessa is filming “NCIS: Hawaii” on CBS; shots of Wookie watching “Love Is Blind” with Nick; and video of Wookie refusing to play fetch.

The DWTS Family and Famous Friends Send Their Love

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are two of a small group of couples where they both competed on “Dancing With the Stars.” They both danced on season 25 — Nick with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd, coming in 9th place, and Vanessa with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, coming in 7th place during a double elimination week.

On their posts about Wookie’s death, the “Dancing With the Stars” family sent their love.

“I’m so sorry. So much love to you all… he will be surrounded by so much love in Doggie heaven,” wrote judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

Nikki Bella, who competed on season 25 with the Lacheys, wrote, “Awww, so sorry Vanessa,” and her twin sister Brie added her condolences as well.

Actor Jack Rico wrote, “Sorry for your loss Nick. We have two dogs and are very attached. They’re family. The love they provide is immeasurable. Our gift is to have them for as long as we can. Sending prayers to you.”

Actress Kerry Washington said, “Sending you all love and condolences.”

Actor Ryan McPartlin left a message of love on both Instagram posts and so did actor Will Yun Lee, who wrote on Vanessa’s post, “Broken hearted. Loved that little boy since he was a puppy and now him and Rusty are chasing that squeaky ball like greyhounds in the clouds while Teddy waits to sit on their ball.”

During a 2018 episode of “Today’s” segment “My Pet Tale,” Vanessa told the show that she really considers Wookie her “first born.”

“Wookie’s our first born,” said Vanessa. “He’s the oldest guy, and honestly a lot of times he’s the most high maintenance. He’s picky with his food, he’s the loudest, he needs the most attention. But, hey, that’s what comes with being the oldest.”

But she added, “Every time we come home he’s still excited to see us, and it’s a beautiful thing to watch, and to be a part of,” she said. “You still feel loved and he’s the best.”

Nick and Vanessa have three children — Camden, 9, Brooklyn, who turns 6 in January, and Phoenix, who turns 5 on Christmas Eve.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

