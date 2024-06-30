DWTS Alum Addresses Cheating Rumors 4 Months After Baby

Season 24 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nick Viall is speaking out about rumors that his wife, Natalie Joy, cheated on him. The couple, who welcomed their first child in February 2024, has been the subject of online rumors for months.

The rumors that Joy was unfaithful surfaced around the time the two got engaged. Viall says the best way to deal with such rumors is to ignore them.

“I’m aware of a ton of rumors about me. And I know that I’m unaware of 90% more cause I don’t read it,” Viall said on the June 25 episode of the “LadyGang” podcast.

“I don’t read my own press, I don’t read my comments. I’m not on Reddit—I actively stay off of it. And I’m just unaware of things that people say,” he continued, adding, “You will never be able—you can never have thick enough skin to handle whatever rumors are about you.”

Viall and Joy tied the knot in April 2024.

Harry Jowsey Made a Comment About the Nick Viall Rumors

The cheating rumors seemed to pick up steam after another “Dancing With the Stars” alum made a peculiar comment on Instagram.

“He can’t keep my [expletive] out of his mouth 50 year old man gossiping about people in their 20’s dating, he should be more focused on his wife cheating on him and repairing that then worrying about me,” season 32 DWTS alum Harry Jowsey replied to a comment on Instagram, according to Cosmopolitan.

Many people seemed curious about Jowsey’s comment, though it seems he said it after Viall recorded the podcast episode. Nevertheless, Viall addressed how he viewed online chatter about his relationship at length on the LadyGang podcast.

“I’m really good at protecting my mental health and the mental health of my family. And I mean it when I say it, like, I’ve always liked to work. I’ve enjoyed work. Like the more I build the show, the less famous I want to be. I mean that,” Viall said.

“It’s just like, I like being successful, I’ve chosen this lane. I remember coming off The Bachelor and doing my thing on social media and it was like, you know what, people- I’m getting less and less criticism, and people are kind of seeing me more as a human, not the villain. I was like, ‘Man, this is nice.’ People who would really not like me in the past are like, ‘He’s a fine guy,'” he added.

Fans Reacted to Nick Viall’s Comments on Reddit

Shortly after Viall’s interview on the LadyGang podcast, dozens of fans took to Reddit to react.

“I think Nick is someone who does want to be in a long term monogamous relationship like his parents. He played around and all but I think he does sincerely want that. Women broke up or cheated on him in the past because of his lack of communication and ‘self-centered-ness’ and all but I think that he has worked on all of that. The challenge is that he didn’t pick a partner that is at the same emotional level that he’s been trying to get to,” one person wrote.

“The fact that she’s so much younger than him and pretty much baby trapped it seems. I’m not surprised she cheated, her prefrontal cortex hasn’t even fully developed,” someone else added.

“I don’t know if the rumors hold any weight. Could care less if true that he decided to work past it with Natalie. What I find interesting is Nick says one thing and then proceeds to do the same thing he is accusing others of doing. I have lost count of the times he spreads gossip or tries to hint at some inside scoop that he then gives himself an out for sharing. He doesn’t care about the consequences because they signed up for it. I remember his questionable takes on mental health and social media when others shared their experiences,” a third comment read.

