DWTS Alum & Wife Hoping to Expand Family

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” and his new wife have already talked about when they want to expand their family. Season 24 DWTS contestant Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, already have one child.

As Page Six noted, the couple welcomed their daughter, River Rose, in February and wed in Georgia in April. The pair also recently revealed they had a “pregnancy scare” that suggested they might have been expecting their second child already.

The pregnant test result was negative, but it seems it got both Joy and Viall talking about what they envision in terms of family expansion.

Here’s what you need to know:

Natalie Joy & Nick Viall Want More Children

On June 7, Joy talked with Page Six about her plans for more children. She insisted she and Viall would “absolutely not” be a “one and done” family by having only one child.

She explained both she and Viall were from “big families” and knew they wanted their daughter to have siblings, too.

Joy said she and Viall, “definitely [want] three, four, as many as God will bless us with, for sure.”

Despite feeling confident she and Viall will have more children, Joy said the couple agreed they weren’t looking to do that right now.

She mentioned their recent pregnancy scare and explained, “We both kind-of visualized for a split second kind of what it would be like to have another, and we were both like, ‘Not right now. We cannot right now.'”

However, Joy added, “We were kind of like, ‘It would be fun for River. She would have someone so close in age.” For now, however, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum and his wife plan to “wait a little bit longer” before intentionally conceiving again.

Joy Raved Over the “Dancing with the Stars” Alum As a Father

During her talk with Page Six, Joy praised Viall as a father. “I did not know I could fall in love with him more, but he’s extremely present.” She added that the “Dancing with the Stars” alum “jumps up in the middle of the night. He’s, like, excited to change a dirty diaper.”

“He is so, so helpful,” Joy noted. Before having their daughter, Joy admitted she had “no idea what to expect” in terms of how Viall would be as a father.

Joy says they are a good team together. However, she also admitted, “Even my mom is in awe every time she sees him” in his role as a father. The 25-year-old surgical tech continued, “I came to the realization very, very early in having River that I can trust his instincts with her. I’m not over-watching him.”

“We trust each other, and it’s just very easy … We really have each other’s back,” she noted of her relationship with Viall. She added that as parents, “we really just work off of each other.”

During the June 4 episode of “The Viall Files” where the couple talked about their pregnancy scare, they also touched on the topic of birth control. Fans provided a lot of feedback on Instagram, with many people cautioning the pair about the risks of avoiding solid birth control methods.