DWTS Alum Mourns Loss of Ex-Girlfriend

Season 24 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nick Viall has spoken out following the death of Hailey Merkt. The two dated, albeit briefly, when Merkt was on Viall’s season of ABC’s “The Bachelor.”

“On a very sad note, Hailey Merkt passed away. Hailey was on My Season of ‘The Bachelor.’ She left week two,” Viall said on the August 1 episode of his “Viall Files” podcast.

“I didn’t really get to know her very well at all, but I do like, I very much vividly remember her, and I remember her to be very sweet and kind, and it’s just very tragic. I mean, she struggled with a very tough battle of leukemia, it sounds like, and recently passed away. So our love and hearts go out to her family, who are obviously going through it,” he continued.

“It sounds like she really put up a very courageous fight, and unfortunately, she’s with us no more. But very sad to see that she passed, and we’re definitely praying for her and her family,” he added.

Merkt died at the age of 31 less than one year after being diagnosed with cancer.

Hayley Merkt’s Family Confirmed Her Death on Social Media

Merkt died on July 26, 2024. According to her GoFundMe page, Merkt was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in the fall of 2023.

“It is with broken hearts we share that our beloved Hailey has passed away after a courageous fight for her life. Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets,” read a message posted to Merkt’s Instagram feed on July 30.

“She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives,” it read.

“Hailey will be profoundly missed by all who knew her. Her laughter, her love, and her vibrant spirit have left an undeniable mark on our hearts. While we grieve her loss, we find comfort in knowing that her spirit will live on in all the lives she touched. Rest in peace, Hailey,” the caption continued.

Hayley Merkt Was Cancer-Free as of April 2024

Soon after she started treatment, her oncologists learned that her type of cancer was resistant to chemotherapy. She was put on a specialized plan that had a very slim chance of working, but, for a while, it did work.

“There was a 2% chance of this treatment working… And it f****** did! I am in remission!!! To everyone that prayed, thought of me. Sent positive energy my way, sent words of encouragement… Thank you. I truly believe that the energy from everyone helped bring this miracle to life. It definitely gave me a lot of hope,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories in November 2023.

In a recent update posted to GoFundMe on April 16th, 2024, Merkt said that she was cancer free. She explained that she had wrapped up her latest treatment, which involved a stem cell transplant. She had to wait 100 days to see if transplant was successful.

“This test took weeks to get back. The suspense was killing us all! But then I got the call that I was cancer free,” she wrote in a blog post. “My mother will remain here in Vancouver as my loving caretaker until I am healthy enough to begin life anew. Thank you for helping us pay our rent, groceries, and hundreds of Uber rides back and forth from the hospital,” she added.

Merkt’s last Instagram post, posted on May 5, was a picture of her dog lying in her bed.

