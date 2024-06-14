DWTS Alum & Wife Have Pregnancy Scare

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” recently welcomed his first child and got married. Shortly after the honeymoon, Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, thought they might be expecting another baby already.

The former DWTS and “Bachelor” star is not about to become a father for a second time quite yet. However, he admitted during a recent episode of his podcast “The Viall Files” that for a brief period of time, it seemed as if that might be the case.

Nick Viall & Natalie Joy Were Nervous About a Potential Pregnancy

During the June 4 episode of “The Viall Files,” both Viall and Joy opened up about the situation. Early in the episode, Viall suddenly revealed, “We had a pregnancy scare over the weekend.”

Joy explained that over the prior weekend, she felt nauseous for a couple of mornings in a row. She even threw up. Both Viall and Joy noted they initially thought she had a “stomach bug.”

She told her mom about feeling unwell, and her mom asked if she was pregnant. Joy immediately told her mother no, but then she added, “I was, like, oh my God, wait, we did just get back from our honeymoon.”

The couple noted they had already shared some intimate details about how frisky they were during their honeymoon, suggesting it wouldn’t be completely inconceivable she had become pregnant during the trip.

“So, anyways, I mentioned [to Nick] in the middle of the night, like, ‘Oh my God, what if I’m pregnant.'” Joy added, “Neither of us slept the rest of the night.”

Viall shared that when they woke up the next morning, they were both quite nervous. Right away, Joy prepared to take a pregnancy test.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant said he was holding their daughter, River, and he asked Joy to wait for him before she took the test. They both felt quite stressed, he noted.

Viall also revealed that when Joy told him she was pregnant with their first child, he “absolutely bombed” his reaction to the news. He was thinking to himself he had to do better this time if the pregnancy test was positive.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum reiterated that his reaction to the first pregnancy was “terrible.”

The Pregnancy Test Was Negative

Viall shared, “We’re very nervous, I mean, we’ve talked about growing our family, but holy sh*t, you know?” He continued, “Forget about me being concerned, obviously, Natalie’s been through so much.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also admitted that if Joy was pregnant, he figured, “I’m gonna be in so much trouble.”

Joy went on to explain that at the five-week appointment after River’s birth, her doctor asked her about birth control. She revealed, “I’ve never, ever in my life been on birth control, so I was like, ‘I don’t really, I’m not really interested in, like, putting that in my body.”

After Joy explained her resistance to starting birth control, her doctor cautioned her to be diligent about avoiding pregnancy. According to Joy, the doctor essentially recommended using condoms or having Viall make sure he was “insanely good at his pull-out game.” Joy said she thought they were good on that front.

Viall chimed in and admitted they were resistant to relying on condoms, given they had just gotten married.

Joy shared, “We took the pregnancy test and it was very much negative, but we were very nervous. Viall confirmed they were “very nervous.”

She then looked at her husband and quipped, “Now I will be celibate, so very sorry.”

After that, Joy stumbled over her words a little as she noted she needed a bit of time before pursuing another pregnancy. Viall added, “No, I just needed to regroup mentally…we got our game on” now.