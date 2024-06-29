DWTS Winner Expresses Desire for a Baby, But Admits ‘Work Calls’

A former winner of “Dancing with the Stars” opened up about her dreams of having kids. Season 10 DWTS winner Nicole Scherzinger has a packed schedule career-wise these days. However, that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to also become a mother.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, Scherzinger suggested she has struggled to balance her professional commitments and personal desires. “I want to have a baby but work calls,” she admitted.

Nicole Scherzinger Says She’ll ‘Make Time’ to Have a Child

On June 27, The Sunday Times shared Scherzinger’s thoughts on having children. The former “Dancing with the Stars” winner indicated she “would love to” have children.

Scherzinger, 45, added, “Oh my gosh, I would love to. I’ve never shied away from that. I can’t wait.” The “Dancing with the Stars” alum acknowledged, however, “The clock is ticking.”

The performer admitted, “I want to have a baby but work calls.” She added, “But I’m going to have to make time because, yes, I cannot wait to have children.”

As People shared, the former “Pussycat Dolls” singer has been busy in recent months. For several months, she performed in a London-based revival of “Sunset Boulevard,” playing the role of Norma Desmond.

The London show began with preview performances in September 2023 and ran until January. The show, starring Scherzinger, will open on Broadway in New York City, New York in September.

The Broadway revival of the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber production is slated to continue until July 1, 2025.

The DWTS Winner Believes ‘Everything in God’s Timing’

Luckily, Scherzinger doesn’t feel any pressure about having children from her mom. She told The Sunday Times, “My mother knows how hard I work and how passionate I am about what I do.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” winner added, “She is a faithful woman and she just knows, everything in God’s timing.”

Scherzinger is currently engaged to Thom Evans, a former rugby union player. People noted the two initially met in 2019 when she was a judge and he was a contestant on “The X Factor: Celebrity.”

Evans and Scherzinger waited to go public with their romance until January 2020, when they walked the red carpet together at an afterparty for the Golden Globes. The couple got engaged in June 2023.

So far, Scherzinger has not revealed specifics about a wedding date.

In addition to thinking about building a family and preparing for the Broadway run of “Sunset Boulevard,” Scherzinger talked about her music with the Sunday Times, too.

Scherzinger revealed she has a handful of albums she has written or recorded, but never released. She noted some of the songs she has created may be used in a musical she’s creating.

The musical would be “loosely based on my life.” Scherzinger did not provide any indication how far into the project she is, or when fans might learn more about it.

These days, Scherzinger seems confident about the state of her career. She told the media outlet, “I’m in control of my career. I do things on my terms now. My team supports me in my decisions. People don’t tell me what to do.”