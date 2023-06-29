Derek Hough’s Partner Is Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Pussycat Dolls star Nicole Scherzinger. The “Buttons” singer announced via Instagram on June 27 that she is engaged to her partner, Thom Evans.

“I said yes 💍♥️,” “The Masked Singer” judge, 44, wrote.

Evans, 38, shared the same pictures on his Instagram and wrote, “My Ever After 💍❤️.”

Scherzinger and Evans — a former international rugby union player and model from Scottland — have been dating since November 2020. They made things official after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes together and posting the picture to their respective Instagram accounts.

For their one-year anniversary in November 2021, Evans marked the anniversary with an Instagram post. In a year that has been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light,” he wrote. “Happy 1 year anniversary my love.”

The following day, Scherzinger shared a message of her own. “Happy Anniversary my love. Who knew my whole world would change a year ago,” she said. “You are my answered prayer. I love you so very much.”

The singer referred to Evans as her “partner in crime” during an interview with Extra in November 2020.

“He’s my best friend, and we love to laugh together,” she told Extra. “We are real big goofballs. We laugh together, we dance together, we sing together, we cook together. He’s my man, my life, my dreams.”

“It’s kind of hard now because I’m supposed to be touring next year,” she continued. “So, it’s just about timing. I’ve always wanted a family, so at the right time.”

Scherzinger competed on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2010 during season 10 with Derek Hough as her partner. They won that season, bringing home the Mirror Ball championship. Hough is the most-winning “DWTS” professional, with six Mirror Ball trophies.

Sherzinger has dated fellow celebrities like Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, per The Sun. She was engaged to 311 lead singer Nick Hexum, whom she dated from 2000 to 2004.

Evans Revealed How He and Scherzinger Met

Evans and Scherzinger crossed paths while she was working on “The X Factor: Celebrity” in 2019. She was on the judges panel and Evans performed as part of a group of singing rugby players, called Tristar, per The Sun.

The former rugby star gushed over Scherzinger in 2021, saying he “hit the jackpot.”

“Nobody is asking Nicole how she got with me because I’m massively punching (above my weight),” he told The Sun. “She’s so easy and fun to be around.”

He said they talked after one of his performances on “The X Factor” and had an instant attraction.

“It was only after we sang an awkward performance of Swing Low, Sweet Chariot and she kindly saved us in the show that we as a band went up to her dressing room to thank her,” Evans told The Sun. “That was the first time I met her and I’ve never looked back.”

Are The Pussycat Dolls Going on Tour Again?

Scherzinger arguably first garnered fame when she appeared on The WB’s “Popstars” in 2000, a riff on “Making The Band.” “Eden’s Crush” was created with the ladies who made the band, and together they had the hit song “Get Over Yourself.” According to Bustle, Eden’s Crush disbanded in 2003 after their label, London-Sire Records, went under.

That same year, Scherzinger joined “The Pussycat Dolls,” a burlesque-turned-pop group founded by choreographer Robin Antin in 1995 and revamped by A&M Records and Interscope Record in 2003, Vogue reported. By 2005, the Pussycat Dolls recorded their first album, “PCD,” the outlet added.

According to Spotify, some of the “Pussycat Dolls” most-listened songs are “Buttons,” Don’t Cha,” “Stickwitu,” “When I Grow Up,” and “Jai Ho (You Are My Destiny,”

The Pussycat Dolls disbanded in 2010 after their second world tour, Us Weekly wrote, but they reunited in February 2020 to release a new song, “React.” The group was supposed to go on tour, but it was postponed because of the pandemic.

In January 2022, Scherzinger released a statement saying her band would not be touring.

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID,” Scherzinger wrote on Instagram at the time, per Page Six.

But bandmates Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta said they didn’t know the tour was scrapped until they read Scherzinger’s statement.

“We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled. As of now, there has been no official notification of that,” Bachar and Sutta wrote.