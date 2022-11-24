SEE IT: DWTS Champ Ditches Signature Long Hair for Super Short Bob

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ showed off a bold new look and fans have been reacting on social media.

On November 16, 2022, Nicole Scherzinger traded in her signature long locks for a short bob that completely changed her whole look.

“Walking full speed ahead into comedy roast night on @maskedsingerfox…and I bumped into an old friend too,” she captioned a video of herself walking in a lime green, two-piece ensemble, showing off her new hairdo.

The bob was voluminous, complete with an under curl, which kept Scherzinger’s hair completely above her shoulders. Several fans liked the look overall, but many felt that Scherzinger looked wildly different.

Fans Took to the Comments Section of Scherzinger’s Post to React to Her New Look

Scherzinger, who won season 10 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside ballroom pro Derek Hough, embraced her short hair and shared a couple of photos of the new style on her Instagram account.

“Be bold, be brave, and live life loud,” the singer captioned another Instagram post.

It didn’t take long for fans to react to Scherzinger’s bob as it was such a deviation from how she normally styles her hair.

“Wow you look so different with shorter hair. Didn’t realize who you were at first….,” one person wrote.

There were quite a few comments in support of the bob and several comments about Scherzinger getting rid of her long hair, with many leaving sad faces, clearly missing the Pussycat Dolls singer’s trademark look.

“Your hair is gorgeous. It makes you look younger,” another comment read.

Being on television (Scherzinger is a judge on “The Masked Singer”), the performer is known to change up her style and try new things. Sometimes, fans really like the changes, and others don’t seem to get the best reactions.

Scherzinger’s Bob Appeared to Be a Wig as Evidenced by Her More Recent Instagram Posts

Just a couple of days after showing off her short hair, Scherzinger was right back to her old self again, sharing pictures of herself with long, brown hair.

On November 19, 2022, she and Olly Murs took part in the “squirrels” trend that has been popular on TikTok. In the video, Scherzinger wore a glittery gold gown with an open back.

Her luscious hair was back in full form in a half up, half down style that cascaded down her back.

On November 20, 2022, Scherzinger shared a couple of pictures of herself sitting at a piano. In the pictures, her hair was back to normal and appeared to blown out straight.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the studio,” she captioned the post. Several fans had turned their attention from Scherzinger’s hair to asking her whether or not she’s planning on releasing new music.

“When is the new single dropping?” someone asked.

“When we getting new music? dont say ‘soon’ please,” another fans wrote.

“The day you release a new album will feel like the start of a whole new world since it’s been 8 years since your last one. when i tell you i will literally be so excited,” another comment read.

