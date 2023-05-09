DWTS Champ Makes History: ‘A Night I Will Remember Forever’

“Dancing With the Stars” champion Nicole Scherzinger had a princess moment when she performed for King Charles’ Coronation Concert on the grounds of Windsor Castle. She sang “Reflections” from Disney’s 1998 animated film “Mulan,” first made popular by Christina Aguilera and Lea Salonga.

“If someone told little Nicole that she would one day be performing for a King’s Coronation on a first-time-ever historical stage for all of the world to see…I would not have believed it,” Scherzinger, 44, wrote via Instagram on May 9. “It was an honor to grace that stage and to communicate the best way I know how, through song. This was truly a moment in time, a night I will remember…forever.”

At the end of her post, she thanked ” the phenomenal” acclaimed classical pianist, Lang Lang, who performed alongside her.

“Fairytales do come true 💫 Felt like a real-life warrior princess singing in front of Windsor castle,” she captioned a photo of herself wearing a velvet midnight blue dress with a sheer, bodice and slathered in diamonds. The gown was strapless, cinched at the waist, and had a long train for extra drama.

“I chose the Royal blue dress in honor of King Charles 💙 what do y’all think?” Scherzinger asked her followers.

Scherzinger competed on season 10 of “DWTS” in 2010 with Derek Hough as her partner. The duo went on to win the Mirror Ball championship for the second time. Hough has won a total of six Mirror Ball trophies.

Scherzinger Was Honored to Perform for King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla

Scherzinger was trying to stay cool after arriving in the U.K. to perform for King Charles III, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, both of whom were officially crowned on May 6.

“I’m really proud and honored. All my family and friends back in America are like, ‘What? Are you kidding me? Ah!’ And I’m like, I know! I’m trying to be cool. When I came on the grounds to rehearse, I was like freaking out,” Scherzinger told Sky News. “I mean, when are you ever going to get to be a part of something like this. The last time this happened was over 70 years ago, right?”

“It feels good. It feels royal. I’m really excited,” she continued to Sky News. “So I feel like I really need to bring it and sing my heart out.”

“It’s really special,” Scherzinger added. “It’s a historical moment.”

The Pussycat Dolls frontwoman said the experience was a dream come true. “Now that I’m here, it just feels really surreal. Being on the ground and having Windsor Castle as your backdrop is the dream,” she told the PA News, per the Daily Mail.

King Charles’ coronation marked the official transfer of power after the September 2022 death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was 96 years old. She reigned over England for 70 years.

The King & Queen Shared Their First Portrait

The day after the Coronation Concert, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla posted their first portrait as head monarchs to the Royal Family Instagram account.

“My wife and I just wanted to share our most sincere and heartfelt thanks to all those who have helped to make this such a special occasion,” the statement reads.

“We pay particular tribute to the countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible,” it continued. “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”