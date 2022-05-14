DWTS Champ Nicole Scherzinger Shows off Flexibility ‘Doin the Splits’ in a Swimming Pool

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, former “Dancing With the Stars” champion Nicole Scherzinger showed off her incredible flexibility by sitting in a pool with her legs in a split. She shared the photo on her Instagram account for her 5.2 million followers to enjoy.

“Happy Cinco De Mayo from Mexico. This view got me doin the splits,” Scherzinger captioned her post, which consisted of two photos from a swimming pool at a resort.

In the first photo, Scherzinger sat in a split while holding her drink up in the air. The second photo was very similar, but Scherzinger raised her glass up even higher.

The top of her pastel string bikini could be seen tied under her long hair. The bottoms appeared to be a thong style, putting Scherzinger’s backside on full display — though her lower half was submerged in the swimming pool. In true dancer fashion, Scherzinger kept her toes pointed beneath the water.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scherzinger Received Positive Feedback for Her Post

Scherzinger sat in the picturesque location that overlooked the ocean.

Shortly after Scherzinger uploaded her post to Instagram the likes and comments started pouring in. The comments section is filled with red hearts and fire emoji, with many people simply commenting “wow” or “stunning.”

“Cinco De Mayo splits we LOVE to see babe,” one person wrote.

“Cheers to a beautiful life,” someone else added.

“We were just on the Mayan Riviera. Hopefully Cinco De Mayo was a fun day for you,” another fan commented.

“Hot damn! Must have been ‘back day’ today,” a fourth person said, pointing out Scherzinger’s physique.

“Wow! You are flexible,” a fifth comment read.

“It is not how much we have, but how much we enjoy, that makes happiness,” a sixth Instagram user wrote, adding the shocked face emoji.

It’s unknown who Scherzinger may have been on vacation with or how long she visited Mexico.

Scherzinger Showed off Her Figure in a Swimsuit in April 2022

Scherzinger isn’t shy when it comes to sharing photos of herself. In fact, just a couple of weeks before her trip to Mexico, Scherzinger showed off her toned body in a bikini, and shared the post to Instagram.

“Golden hour,” she captioned the upload. In the pics, the former Pussycat Doll wore a gold two-piece swimsuit by Solo Mío Swim. In some of the shots, Scherzinger wore a gold chain garter as an accessory. Scherzinger did a photoshoot with the company, and promoted the Oro Bronze line. The swimwear appears popular and has received several 5-star reviews on the Solo Mío Swim website.

Photos of Scherzinger in the golden bikini were also shared on the Solo Mío Swim Instagram page — and the singer was called a “mezemerizing [sic] iconic queen” in the caption.

“I can’t take it ! So incredible,” singer Natasha Bedingfield commented. Meanwhile, actress Eva Longoria left a string of fire emoji in the comments section.

“Oh my gosh nicole!!!! Absolutely iconic and legendary and out of this worlddd,” a fan wrote.

“How are you 40 ? Looking 22 boo boo,” someone else said, adding a kissy face emoji.

“Woooowwww! This could be an album cover,” another comment read.

