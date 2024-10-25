DWTS Champ Texted With Liam Payne Day of Balcony Fall

Season 10 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Nicole Scherzinger was texting with Liam Payne the day that he died.

Although the nature of their messages weren’t disclosed, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared the detail in a recent interview. Scherzinger is starring in Lloyd Webber’s SUNSET BLVD. on Broadway. The show opened at the St. James Theatre in October 2024.

“I suppose something that hasn’t been said, and I suppose I could say, is that of course she mentored Liam from One Direction. On the Wednesday when he died, she was still texting him that day, and the reviewers came in, she’d just heard that he died. And the fact that she even did the show at all is extraordinary. I mean she is an amazing, amazing woman. She is without any question one of the finest performers I’ve ever worked with,” Lloyd Webber told Billboard.

Payne was found dead in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on October 16. In a statement given to the Associated Press, authorities noted that Payne “jumped” from the balcony of his hotel room at CasaSur Palermo Hotel and died from the injuries he sustained.

Per TMZ, Payne’s autopsy showed that he had “pink cocaine” among other drugs in his system at the time of his death, which is currently under investigation. He was 31 years old.

Nicole Scherzinger Penned a Tribute to Liam Payne on Instagram

Scherzinger has a long history with Payne and the other One Direction guys. She was a judge on “The X Factor” when Payne auditioned and she’s partially responsible for putting the group together.

On October 24, 2024, Scherzinger took to Instagram to post a letter that she wrote to the late One Direction star.

“I will forever cherish and treasure the time we shared together, from fifteen years ago when One Direction was born, right up until just a few weeks ago. It was such a blessing to get to work with you recently. We shared the same love and passion for music and I will forever remember the meaningful and joyful conversations we had,” she wrote.

“It’s been so hard to process that you’re no longer here, but I am grateful to have known your kind heart, sweet soul and character. You brought so much joy, light, and laughter to the lives of those that truly knew you. I will ‘miss you’ my friend and carry you in my heart. My thoughts and prayers are with your family,” she added.

Fans Showed Nicole Scherzinger Support on Social Media

Shortly after Scherzinger posted her tribute to Payne, dozens of fans took to the comments section to show her love and support.

“Wonderful words Nicole, sincerest condolences for your loss and all our love & prayers to Liam’s Family xo,” one comment read.

“Sending you so much love Nicole. Thank you for giving us the band that saved our lives. The little girls indeed love them, will always do,” someone else added.

“Thank you for helping to put him on the map! my childhood is forever grateful,” a third Instagram user wrote.

“So sorry for this devastating loss, we got to know them because of you, Thank you Nicole,” a fourth person said.

READ NEXT: Fans Express Growing Concerns for Rachael Ray