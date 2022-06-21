Nikki Bella Posts Amazing Tribute to Artem Chigvintsev For Father’s Day

WWE superstar Nikki Bella posted the sweetest video of her “Dancing With the Stars” partner and fiance Artem Chigvintsev with their son, Matteo, for Father’s Day 2022. Watch below:

Nikki Calls Artem ‘Most Than We Could Have Asked For’ on the Video

For Father’s Day, Nikki posted a video montage of Artem with their son Matteo, who turns 2 years old in July 2022. The video shows Artem with Matteo from the time he was first home from the hospital up through present day and it is absolutely adorable. The song playing over the top of the video is Christina Perri’s version of “You Are My Sunshine.”

In the caption, Nikki calls Artem “more than we could have asked for in a daddy.”

She writes:

You are our sunshine, Dada. Every time I see you with Matteo, I melt and fall in love with you more and more. You are more than we could have asked for in a Daddy. God was good to Matteo and I. Wow. You are patient, fun, loving, caring, strong, funny, and our protector. Happy Father’s Day, Click! I love you more than words, my love!

In the comments, Artem replied, “Awww, I love you.”

On Mother’s Day in May 2022, Artem posted a photo montage of Nikki and Matteo and wrote his own tribute to her, writing on Instagram, “Happy Mother’s Day love, you are honestly the best momma in the whole entire world, your love your patience your care and thoughtfulness have no limits. Matteo and I are so so lucky to have you. Happy Mother’s Day we love you very much, you are the one and only in the world #mothersday.”

Are Nikki & Artem Going to Have More Kids?

Nikki and Artem have been outspoken lately about how they are not quite on the same page about having another baby.

In April 2022, Nikki told “Entertainment Tonight” that she was not ready for another child, but Artem was “wish[ing] for that.”

“For me, no [to another baby right now]. I think Artem hopes for something different and wishes for that. You never know what the future can hold, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon. God, I hope not. I am so tired,” the pro wrestler admitted.

But then on a June 2022 episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” Nikki said that their opinions actually reversed recently — she recently had a little bit of “baby fever” and she spoke with Artem about it and he was the one who said they need to wait.

“Actually, Artem was like, ‘We need to wait. I prefer just how our life is right now with work.'” Nikki revealed. “But with Matteo and his age and, you know, the attention we give him, he’s like… [Artem] said wait til [Matteo] was four. He prefers to wait a few years.”

“It was weird how the tables kind of turned,” Nikki said with a laugh. But she also said she’s “good with” waiting because right now they are firmly in the “toddler stage” and that is full of challenges, like “working through the tantrums and different things like that.”

For now, Artem and Nikki are busy planning their wedding. It has been postponed a couple of times due to the pandemic, but now they have started planning in earnest. Nikki told Us Weekly at the 2022 Kids Choice Awards that their nuptials are coming “very soon.”

“We’ve set a wedding date. I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon,” said Nikki, adding that the wedding “might be on E!,” so “the world may see it.”

E! was the home of Nikki’s reality show “Total Bellas” with her twin sister Brie Bella from 2016 to 2021. In fact, Nikki and Artem’s engagement and the birth of their son were both featured on the series, so it would be fitting if E! had a special airing of their wedding as well.

Nikki and Artem met when they were paired together on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017, but they did not start dating until after the show, in January 2019. They became engaged in January 2020 and welcomed their son on July 31, 2020.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in fall 2022 on Disney Plus.

