DWTS Couple Shares Highlights From Adorable Son’s Easter Holiday

This Easter was not the first for “Dancing with the Stars” couple Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) with their son Matteo. However, it may have been the most fun one they have had so far, given that Matteo is almost 3 years old and now old enough to thoroughly enjoy some fun Easter activities. Garcia took to Instagram to share some highlights from the day and “DWTS” fans gushed over how adorable Matteo was.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Provided Matteo a Fun Opportunity

On April 9, Garcia shared a compilation video on her Instagram page that highlighted Matteo’s fun day. The former “DWTS” contestant included a couple of quotes in her caption as she wished everybody a “Happy Easter!!!” from her family. The trio attended an Easter event in Napa Valley, California, where they snapped photos and videos around the Oakville area, which included the 1881 Napa Museum, the Oakville Grocery, and more. The Easter event had an egg hunt, treats for kids and grownups, and, naturally, an opportunity to greet the Easter bunny.

Matteo looked sharp in a yellow button-down shirt and blue pants along with blue sneakers and a white bucket hat covered in yellow emoji. Garcia was dressed in bright spring colors too, with a sleeveless yellow top and flower-patterned pants, and she was seen sipping on a pink cocktail in some of the portions of the video.

“He is soooooo cute!!!! Can’t believe how big he’s getting,” commented fellow “DWTS” professional Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy.

The DWTS Family Seemed to Have a Blast

Matteo seemed excited to take in all the festive parts of the Easter celebration. Chigvintsev held him up to get a close look at some of the decorations, and the little boy appeared in awe of a massive decorated cupcake he was given. There were some outdoor games he played around with, and he appeared to quickly grasp the concept of grabbing the Easter eggs scattered around the area. Matteo shared a big giggle and a look of amazement as his dad held him up to allow him to greet the Easter bunny and give him a high five. While most of the video focused on the little guy, there was also a sweet shot of the “DWTS” stars sharing a kiss and cuddling with one another. Garcia’s fans and followers gushed over the family in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“Cute!! Looks just like Artem,” one person noted of Matteo.

“Your family is beautiful. My daughter and I have watched you & your sister for years. I’m so happy you were able to finally get the family you wanted,” commented another supporter.

“He’s soo freakin cute Omg and the hair!? What a stud he is! Such a beautiful family,” gushed someone else.

“Wow!!! Daddy has very strong genes!!! That’s definitely HIS twin. So sweet,” read another comment.

In March, the former “DWTS” contestant and her twin sister Brie announced they would no longer go by the last name Bella. They went by the “Bella Twins” throughout the 16 years they worked with the WWE, noted Variety, but in leaving the organization, they also left behind the moniker they used. Variety noted that the WWE owns the “Bella Twins” trademark.

“When our contract came up [for renewal] with WWE, mutually we all knew… we just need to head into this new chapter,” Nikki explained on their SiriusXM “The Nikki & Brie Show.” The twin sisters noted their excitement for the new chapter ahead, and it appeared the sweet family Easter Sunday fit well within that vision Nikki had for her family with Chigvintsev and son Matteo.