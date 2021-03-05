Nikki Bella Reveals If She Wants More Kids With DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev

Former pro wrestler and Dancing With the Stars contestant Nikki Bella recently opened up about having more kids with fiance Artem Chigvintsev, which is a complicated question for the former WWE star. Here’s what she had to say and why the decision is so tricky for them.

Bella is Torn Between Having Another Kid and Making a WWE Comeback

Bella and Chigvintsev met on Dancing With the Stars back in 2017 but did not start dating until early 2019. They announced their engagement a year later and their son Matteo was born in July 2020. They recently revealed they have set a wedding date for Thanksgiving weekend 2021. But are there more kids in their future?

In an interview with US Weekly, Bella admits that she’s not sure she wants more than one kid, especially because she’s considering a comeback in the WWE. But she knows how her fiance feels about it.

“I have such a battle in my head, because I would want to wait and then I’m like, ‘OK, so I’m closer to 40. How’s that going to be?’ And then I’m like, ‘No, no, no. I’m just going to have [my son] Matteo. But it’s like, now that I have Matteo, I want to give him a sibling because when we see [my sister Brie Bella’s son] Buddy, and Buddy and [his sister] Birdie, I’m like, ‘Oh, no matter what, he’ll always be a sibling,'” Bella revealed.

She added that it “makes [her] feel bad that when [Matteo] goes to bed at night though, he’ll always be by himself.”

Plus, Chigvintsev has made it clear that he does want more kids.

“Artem — he wants one. If I could have a girl up here … he’d be in heaven,” said Bella, which is hard because she also “want[s] to get back in the wrestling ring.”

“There’s so many things I want to do, and I feel bad. … I just don’t think I have time,” she confessed.

However, Maybe She Can Have a Baby and Make a Wrestling Comeback

Just this week on the Bella Twins podcast, the Bellas spoke with wrestler Lacey Evans (real name Macey Estrella-Kadlec), whom they said was such an inspiration because she has taken her daughter with her on the WWE circuit and just recently announced she’s pregnant with baby No. 2. She has shown the twins you can be a wrestler and a mom at the same time.

Brie Bella talked about how she felt like she had to quit wrestling when she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Birdie.

“It’s very hard to make that decision to leave, but I wasn’t brave enough be like you and go knock and just say hey, can I [have a baby] now?” said Brie, adding, “We started in 2006 and here it’s 2021 and I have never seen that until you.”

Nikki added, “Us women in WWE never thought that was possible until you. And I feel like now I can make a comeback because everyone would always ask me ‘do you want to make a comeback?’ and I was always like yes, but I’m a mom first and if I can’t bring my kids, I can’t go back.”

Nikki also said she would be fiercely protective of anyone who was passing judgment on her if she brought her kids on the road with her.

“They can be so mean, when you talk about the eyes and the judgment and the shaming without even being verbal and it’s crazy because now being a mom, I get that fire. It’s like you mess with my kid or anything that deals with my kid, I’ll kick your f***ing a**,” said Nikki.

So, maybe Nikki and Artem can have it all — another kid, a WWE comeback, Chigvintsev going to culinary school and also still competing on Dancing With the Stars!

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

