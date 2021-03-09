Nikki Bella Talks Postpartum Sex Life with DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev

Former pro wrestler Nikki Bella is not afraid to get real about, well, anything. Her latest soul-baring confession is about her sex life with fiance Artem Chigvintsev in the wake of having a new baby. Find out what she said about their bedroom exploits and also what kind of a husband and father the Dancing With the Stars pro is around the house.

Bella Said She Loves Missionary Because Chigvintsev Is So Athletic

In an interview with US Weekly, the Bella twins were talking about post-partum sex. For Brie, the addition of a second baby has made things really hard, but for Nikki, she said that right after baby Matteo was born, things were “hot and heavy” at first.

In a previous episode of the Bella twins podcast, she added, “I didn’t even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like, ‘I’m healed, I’m fine.’”

However, Nikki told US Weekly that “lately, [the sex] has been super tired.”

“You know when you have tired sex with each other, one’s leaning on the other too much? So wait, I told him we have to stop binge-watching shows and get romance in every department back in,” said Bella, adding, “Binge-watching a show and then having tired sex is not — I need something else. I need energy. And even for me, I’ll be like, ‘I’ll be on bottom. It’s OK, let’s just do missionary.’ But I love missionary with Artem. When you’re with a dancer and they work it, it’s bomb.”

Nikki is So Grateful Artem is Home From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

In an interview with Hollywood Life, Bella admitted that it was hard to have Chigvintsev away this fall when he was competing on season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. She said having him home has been “a night and day difference” for her.

“Oh my gosh, [it’s] so much better [now that he’s home],” said Bella. “When they say it takes a village, it truly does take a village. It’s like — Matteo loves his daddy and I realize not only does Matteo need daddy, but I need daddy. I need him in so many ways. Artem is so helpful around the house, with Matteo — it was a night and day difference for me.”

She added that now that Matteo is seven months old and sleeping through the night most of the time, their relationship has gotten back to where it was pre-baby.

“It’s like you forget how important date night even on the couch is. We watch The Bachelor every week together. We cannot wait to get our food ready, get our drinks, and then sit on the couch, or even we got trays and we do it in bed. But we get so excited! And it totally has given us this spark. We also have mommy-daddy time and we don’t have to worry about waking up Matteo — I just feel like we’re kind of back where we were before Matteo came into this world,” said Bella

Bella also recently opened up about whether or not she wants to have more kids with Chigvintsev, whom she is set to marry later this year. She said it’s a battle between wanting more kids and wanting to possibly make a comeback in professional wrestling.

Dancing With the Stars has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro’s Baby In a Cast After Getting Hurt