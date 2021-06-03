‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro May Postpone Their Wedding

Nikki Bella and “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev had wedding plans for late 2021, but they’ve had to change those plans multiple times due to the global coronavirus pandemic and may now be changing them once again.

Originally, the couple was planning to tie the knot in Los Angeles in 2021, but they’d changed that plan because of COVID restrictions, according to Access Hollywood.

“We’re actually moving the wedding from L.A. to somewhere else,” she told the outlet. “Not sure if I am allowed to say where yet, but there’s definitely plans. The only thing we know that we want to make sure is that we don’t have to be wearing masks during the wedding.”

Bella Says They May Postpone the Wedding

During an episode of E! News’s show “Daily Pop,” Bella opened up about her wedding plans, an update on what they may look like and when they may take place.

“We actually talked about this the other night,” she shared. “We were sitting on the couch and I’m like, ‘Should we just do it? Do we just book it?’ It’s crazy because, right now, we just got permits for a new house. So, I mean, we’re completely redoing our house inside and out.”

Bella also said that she felt “a little overwhelmed” about wedding planning but hadn’t ruled out still doing it in the fall of 2021 now that it looks like the majority of COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted or will be soon.

One room they’re working on redesigning is their son’s playroom.

“Starting to design Matteo’s playroom and our fireplace area,” Bella wrote on Instagram. “We can see vineyards! Getting more and more excited for our new home.”

Chigvintsev shared a picture as well and wrote, “I can’t believe Teo is 10 months today, time flies. I wish I could slow it down and enjoy every second of it it’s so so precious @thenikkiella you’ve been a super mom I love you #nevergrowup #sun #family.”

Bella & Chigvintsev Had Planned to Get Married Near Thanksgiving

During an episode of “Total Bellas” before the season finale, Bella said that she and Chigvintsev had set a date for their wedding.

“We are going to be married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!” she told her family at the time while popping a bottle of champagne.

She also opened up about how difficult it has been to be a new mother. The couple brought home Matteo, their first son, in 2020.

“I think it’s hard for men to truly understand postpartum,” Bella told Chigvintsev. “Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms, as a new mom, figuring that out … I’ll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible.”

The family recently celebrated Matteo turning 10 months old.

“Best 10 months of my life so far,” Bella wrote on Instagram. “These are from the last two days. Can’t believe our baby is going to be 1 in two months!!!”

