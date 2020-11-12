Inside Nikki Bella’s Wedding Plans with Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev had wedding plans for 2021, but they’ve had to change those plans multiple times due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The couple was planning to get married in Los Angeles, but they’ve since changed their wedding to another location, Bella told Access Hollywood.

“We’re actually moving the wedding from L.A. to somewhere else,” she told the outlet. “Not sure if I am allowed to say where yet, but there’s definitely plans. The only thing we know that we want to make sure is that we don’t have to be wearing masks during the wedding.”

They’re now looking to get married in 2021, but they’re prepared to wait if they have to.

Bella and Chigvintsev Will Likely Tie the Knot in 2021

The couple plan to have their wedding at some point in 2021, originally in Los Angeles, but now at a completely different location.

“The uncertainty just kills me,” she said. “It’s so hard not to try to feel depressed over it at times cause you’re, like, how long are we stuck inside for? I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space. The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I’ve ever dreamed of.”

She shared that she believes that she needs to plan the wedding for a date far away so they don’t run into any restrictions.

“I honestly think our wedding will probably be far, far out,” she shared. “Maybe not, maybe within a year? But, like, I don’t even know. I have a feeling it might be longer.”

Chigvintsev and Bella Have One Baby

Chigvintsev and Bella have one baby, Matteo, who is less than six months old. In a recent clip on Instagram, Chigvintsev danced with Matteo before heading off to Dancing With the Stars rehearsals.

“Are you dancing with dada?” Bella can be heard saying in the clip. “Did you wake up just to say bye to dada in time? To say good luck, and that you better vote for your dada and Kaitlyn?”

Bella left an encouraging caption on the post, writing, “Monday mornings before Dada goes and dances live on #dwts. Make sure to vote for [Kaitlyn] and [Artem] tonight!! Put 10 on it! And SWIPE LEFT to see the perks of being engaged to a professional dancer lol I can capture so many more of these moments but I just stare the majority of the time instead of going and grabbing my phone lol #livingwiththerealmagicmike.”

Before getting engaged to Chigvintsev, Bella was in a relationship with actor and professional wrestler John Cena. She told People that it was hard to work past the end of that relationship before starting to date Chigvintsev a year later.

“I feel like when you have a love like that, you never fully move on because that person touches your life so much,” she said. “My life coach said it so perfectly. Sometimes these people that are in your life, they’re almost like mothers and you have that attachment because they care for you or they take care of you so much. So when that’s gone, you romanticize and you get these feelings that come up.”

