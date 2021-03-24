Nikki Bella Updates Fans On Wedding to DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev

In a recent interview, pro wrestler and reality star Nikki Bella gave her fans an update on her upcoming nuptials to “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. Find out why she said it’s not set in stone just yet.

They’re Worried About the Pandemic

Originally, Bella and Chigvintsev revealed during the season finale of “Total Bellas” that they have set their wedding date for Thanksgiving weekend 2021. But now they aren’t so sure.

On a recent episode of the “Pretty Messed Up” podcast hosted by “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke, her most recent partner AJ McLean, and professional dancer Rene Elizondo, Bella revealed that they haven’t set anything in stone yet because of the uncertainty around the pandemic.

“We would love to do Thanksgiving of this year. It’s such a great weekend, we want to do Napa Valley, but we haven’t like set [the date] in stone because I just told Artem — I want people to get on the dance floor and dance and feel like we’re in the 1920s and like just have fun and let loose,” Bella revealed.

She added that they both feel like the country is headed “in that direction,” but it’s so hard to know for sure at this point and, as twin sister Brie Bella added, Nikki “doesn’t want to [have to have] any of the COVID regulations” at the wedding.

“We both were talking about this yesterday,” said Nikki. “We feel like in a few weeks, we could set it in stone and start planning. We know we can plan it quick, so I’m not even worried about that.”

What she is struggling with is that she already has her wedding dress and she wants to wear it so badly!

Bella and Chigvintsev originally met on “Dancing With the Stars” when they were paired together in season 25 — however, she was engaged to wrestler John Cena at the time and has said that she had no romantic feelings for Chigvintsev at first. They later reconnected and began dating in January 2019. They welcomed their son, Matteo, in July 2020.

The Bellas Are Also Still Eying a Tag Team Title In Wrestling

In the same interview, Nikki Bella talked about being “forced to retire” from wrestling due to a neck injury. But both she and her sister still have wrestling in their blood and they’d like to take a crack at the women’s tag team title, which Nikki said would be a “perfect ending” for their careers.

“We do feel like the Bellas have one last run,” said Brie.

“Brie and I were a built-in tag team and [the women’s tag team wrestling championship] came after the fact … I want these tag titles, selfishly — being prideful, I don’t know. I want a part of Brie and I in our career, to me it’s such a perfect ending for the Bella twins,” said Nikki, adding, “If I could go back and win the tag team title, I would be very happy to hang up my snapback and my Nike shoes and my jersey and call it a day.”

The women’s tag team championship for the WWE started in December 2018, which was right around the time both women were retiring from wrestling. The current champions are Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet officially been renewed for season 30, but if ABC does renew it, expect it to premiere in September 2021. “Total Bellas” is not yet renewed for season seven, but with a wedding coming up for one Bella twin, we would be shocked if E! didn’t renew the reality show for at least one more season.

