Nikki Bella Clarifies Artem Chigvintsev Marriage Comments

Professional wrestler Nikki Bella has said she wanted to “make sure” her marriage to “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev was going to be forever before they tied the knot, which was misconstrued by some into saying that Nikki is not sure about marrying Artem. So Nikki took to her podcast to clear the air.

Nikki Originally Said She Doesn’t Want Their Son ‘To Go Through A Divorce’

It all started when Nikki was doing press for “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” and told E!’s Daily Pop that she wants to make sure her son, Matteo, 1, doesn’t have “to go through a divorce” if she and Matteo’s father, Artem, don’t work out.

“Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever. I know there are things that Artem wants too — like he really wants his parents there — but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.”

She also touched on how “everything [she’s] been through” has been “very public,” which is probably in reference to her highly-publicized engagement to wrestler John Cena. They eventually called it quits in 2018 and she started dating Artem, her “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 partner, a few months later.

Nikki also told E! that really it’s about the two of them making “absolutely” sure that getting married is what they want to do — plus, the life they live now is “pretty much like married life,” so it’s not like officially tying the knot would even change their lives that much.

Nikki also said she has always wanted to be with someone “who was going to be an amazing father, and Artem is that.”

Nikki Hits Back At People Who Took The Comments Out of Context

After several news outlets pounced on the quotes as if Nikki had said she was hesitant to marry Artem, she took to her podcast to record a short episode called “Kill A Rumor” to clarify her comments to E!.

“You know sometimes, Brie, how I can blab and then things don’t sound exactly like how I meant it?” said Nikki, adding that the E! article left out some important context in the conversation.

They had been talking about NFL quarterback Cam Newton and how he has never married the mother of his children because he told her he would not make a good husband. Nikki appreciates that kind of honesty.

“For him to get married knowing that he wouldn’t make a great husband and then just having that road to disappointment and hurt, like why have that, right? Be open and honest up front,” said Nikki.

So when E! asked her about why she hasn’t married Artem yet, she explained that the day she says “I do” and give vows, she wants to make sure that it’s for the rest of her life, plus what she and Artem have now is “amazing.”

“I feel like the times are different nowadays … being partners is OK,” added Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella.

Nikki also said that she’s being “very careful” when it comes to her relationship with Artem after being “traumatized” by her public break-up with John Cena.

“I still want to get married, don’t get me wrong,” said Nikki, adding that sometimes fans get carried away with thinking they have a right to tell you how to live your life.

“This is what I find crazy sometimes about people — they can live the life that they want to live, but when it comes to people that they like in the spotlight, they want you to live the life they want you to live and if you don’t live the life they want you to live, then they troll you, they hate on you,” said Nikki.

She continued, “But then it’s like, well, ‘What kind of life are you living? Do you make decisions in your life every day for you? You do. So why can’t I make decisions in my life for me? And then also you don’t know what actually goes on in my life.'”

So, Nikki and Brie officially put that rumor to rest and Nikki finished by saying, “I will be getting married and I can’t wait. I do me for me and so that means I’ll marry Artem when I want for me and Teo and him for my life.”

She also said that when Artem goes on tour, like he has been recently, she realizes how much she needs him in her life.

“When Artem’s gone, I get really sad and I love my life with Artem in it and I can’t imagine Artem not in my life and I don’t want to imagine Artem not in my life. I truly feel deep down in my heart I’ve found the person I want to spend the rest of my life with,” said Nikki.

Also, Nikki has been open about how the pandemic has changed their plans quite a bit. The pair are now looking at a wedding in Paris, France, which is where they got engaged, because it will be easier for Artem’s parents to attend.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been picked up for season 31. If it does get renewed, it should premiere in September 2022.

