Why Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev May Not Have Any More Kids

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev aren’t sure where they stand on adding to their family.

The couple, who met on “Dancing With the Stars,” welcomed son Matteo in July 2020. “Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” Bella captioned an Instagram photo at the time.

Bella and Chigvintsev, who tied the knot in Paris in August 2022, have been contemplating expanding their family ever since welcoming their first child. While the two hadn’t settled on a time frame or the number of kids they wanted to have together, it is something that they say they’ve talked about.

In an interview with E! News, Bella explained that it’s possible that Matteo will be an only child. “We’re in such an incredible flow with Matteo and how he travels with us and our routine and it’s such a blessing, but looking at my sister’s life, how much it’s changed having two. She’s like, ‘Oh yeah girl, it’s different when you have two,'” Bella told the outlet.

“So we’re discussing it. I’m kind of like one and done. I’m happy with that, but we’ll see,” she added. Bella has had a similar take when discussing her future plans in the past.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nikki Bella Has Been on the Fence About Having More Than 1 Child

In April 2022, Bella told Entertainment Tonight that she didn’t want to add to her family anytime soon.

“For me, no. I think Artem hopes for something different and wishes for that. You never know what the future can hold, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon. God, I hope not. I am so tired,” she told the outlet.

In a 2023 interview with Hollywood Life, Bella echoed those feelings.

“I’m very content with being one and done,” she told the outlet. “You know, it’s really hard for women as far as our careers and being moms. I think it’s so manageable with one. With two, I think I would just quit everything to be with my kids. I see my sister and how much it changes things when you’re with baby number two,” she explained.

Artem Chigvintsev ‘Wants a Baby Girl’

Bella also talked about having another child on a recent episode of her podcast.

“I was talking to Artem… you know, having the baby fever… we kind of got in a big detailed conversation about it cuz I was like, ‘you know, I do have baby fever but, I don’t know, is right now right? But, like, maybe do you want to try for girl?” Bella recalled on “The Bellas” podcast.

“Actually Artem was like, we need to wait. I prefer just how our life is right now with work. But with Matteo and his age and, you know, the attention we give him, he’s like… he said til he was four. He prefers to wait a few years.’ And I was like, ‘oh,I mean, yeah I’m good with that.’ but it was weird how the tables kinda turned, where I was like, I am good with that but, I’m like..,” she added.

Bella told Hollywood Life that Chigvintsev really wants a daughter.

“I just feel it would be very hard for me to juggle my career with a second child. But also, I would love Matteo to have a sibling. I know Artem really wants a baby girl. If God and I could have a conversation and he can guarantee me that, maybe I’d be open to it, but it’s a gamble,” she said.

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Judge Seems to Confirm Rumored Engagement