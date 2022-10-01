Nikki Bella Reveals ‘Shocking’ Thing About Being Married to Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev got married in Paris on August 26, 2022. The couple, who met on “Dancing With the Stars,” had a “dream” wedding, which was filmed for an upcoming television special that will air on E! in 2023.

“We both can’t stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr Chigvintsev,” Nikki captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on August 29, 2022, according to People magazine.

“I got to see it firsthand. And the whole journey was just beautiful, Nicole, and beginning to end and I’m so happy for you. I’m so happy for Artem. So happy for little Tay-Tay. Um, it’s just, it was everything and more. It really was,” Brie Bella told her sister on the September 7, 2022, episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

The sisters didn’t give too much away about the wedding since they want fans to be able to experience everything during the television special, but Nikki did share a bit about how she’s feeling being a wife for the first time.

Nikki Shared How She Feels Having a Husband

Nikki admitted that the whole wedding was basically a whirlwind and that it went by so fast. However, now that she and Artem are home and getting settled back in, she shared a little but about how she’s feeling.

While chatting with her sister about her special day, Nikki talked about having a husband for the first time.

“I think that actually is what excites me the most is, um, getting to call Artem my husband,” Nikki said. Although the two share a son, being husband and wife is totally different and Nikki admits that it’s “shocking” to hear people say “your husband” when talking about Artem.

“It’s, that’s, that’s been the, the biggest change and like, like shocking thing is like everyone now texts me like, ‘Oh, is your husband there?’ Like using the word husband. I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. Yeah, he is my husband,'” Nikki said, adding that it’s the “best feeling.”

Artem Seems to Love Being Called ‘Husband’

It’s not just Nikki that’s adjusting to life as a married person. In fact, she talked about how Artem seems to be doing amid the transition from fiance to husband.

“He stares at his ring all the time. It’s just really cute,” Nikki told her sister on the podcast.

And, as much as Nikki finds it so mind-blowing to use the term “husband” to describe Artem, she says that he feels similarly.

“Isn’t it cute that every time I call him ‘husband’ how he blushes? Like, you guys. Artem literally gets so red and shy and like blushes when I call him husband or talk about his ring, like it’s so cute,” Nikki said, getting giddy.

“Anytime I want to smile really big or blush, you all know. It used to be just talking about our sex. But now I just call him husband or, ‘hey let me see your ring.’ And it’s so cute,” Nikki added.

