‘Dancing With the Stars’ Alum Set to Host New Show

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and reality TV star Nikki Bella is expanding her horizons with a new show.

The professional athlete is set to host “Barmageddon,” a new celebrity game show created by “The Voice” coach and country music legend Blake Shelton and “The Voice” host and TV personality Carson Daly.

Shelton announced the show on Twitter.

“Y’all heard it from Carson on @TheTodayShow first!!! #Barmageddon is coming soon to a TV near you on @USA_Network,” he wrote. “It’s so stupid you can’t not watch it. Can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join us and THE Nikki Bella for drinks, music, and fun at @olered. More to come!!!”

Bella Is ‘Excited’ to Work on ‘Barmageddon’

In her post about the news, Bella shared that she’s excited about the opportunity.

“So excited to be apart of the coolest, most fun, uniquely amazing, badass, most epic game show of all time!” she wrote. “And with two of the coolest people ever @blakeshelton & @carsondaly.”

She added, “As well as an incredible team of producers, writers and director! Soooo excited and honored to be the host of such an amazing show! Wow! And excited for you all to see it!! It’s gonna be a blast! How can it not be when you have games like sharts and drunken axehole?! Barmageddon on @usa_network 🎯⛳️🎳🎲🌽🏓🍻🥃🥂🍹”

Per Deadline, the show will see Daly as a bartender at Ole Red, Shelton’s bar in Nashville, and Shelton will be singing live music alongside the live band. Then, celebrities will compete against one another in “a series of classic bar games with a fun twist, including Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts (“Shelton Darts”) and more.”

There will be two celebrities competing on each episode, and the winner will win a prize for a “viral Internet sensation.”

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality, which makes it the perfect setting,” Shelton told Deadline. “I’m excited about ‘Barmageddon’ and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

Bella Was ‘Shocked’ About DWTS’ Move to Disney

Bella spoke with ET Online about “Dancing With the Stars” moving to Disney+ and what it was like when the show announced it. She said that she and her fiance, professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev, were both shocked by the news.

“I was shocked too,” Bella told the outlet. “It was especially because I saw it online, on social media. I was immediately like ‘Artem you’re going to Disney+.’”

She added, “I also feel bad just for the viewers who can’t afford streaming services. I think ‘Dancing’ was such an outlet for people to enjoy it with the family. I hope it’s for the best. I also think it’s cool they’re doing history by being the first live [show] on streaming. So, it can actually open a lot of doors.”

Bella and Chigvintsev met in 2017 when they were partnered on “Dancing With the Stars.” At the time, Bella was engaged to John Cena. After they broke up, in July 2019, Chigvintsev and Bella announced their relationship. They got engaged four months later.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

