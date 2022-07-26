DWTS Cast Member Calls Breakup ‘Traumatizing’

A “Dancing With the Stars” cast member is opening up about her life, including a past relationship that had to end despite two people still loving each other very much.

Nikki Bella and John Cena dated for six years and appeared to have it all. The two seemed very much in love and in tune with one another, but there was one thing that the two disagreed on: having children. Bella knew that she wanted to be a mom and have a family but Cena didn’t want to have kids. Much of this played out on the Bella twins’ reality show, “Total Bellas.” Cena was so sure about his decision, in fact, that he actually got a vasectomy.

Bella broke things off with Cena in 2018 but the distance apart was really hard for the “Peacemaker” star. According to People magazine, Cena told Bella that he’d have his vasectomy reversed if it meant he could have her back.

“I’m also telling you that I’m willing to have surgery and then still go through with being a dad,” Cena told Bella on “Total Bellas.” A few months later, however, Bella broke things off for good.

Although things all worked out for both Bella and Cena, she went through a tough time following her split and talked about it in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bella Said That Ending a Relationship When You Still Love Someone Isn’t Easy

Bella and Cena announced their decision to part ways in April 2018.

“After much contemplation and six years of being together, Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. ‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives,” a statement posted on Bella’s Instagram read.

And while both would tell you they made the right decision, Bella said that it was “painful.”

“You almost wish it was bad, because it’s so much easier to walk away. It’s so much harder to walk away when it’s loving,” she told Entertainment Tonight.

“I think a lot of women get into this situation when it’s like, ‘I love this person, but I don’t know if it’s right for my life,’ and that’s a hard thing. Sometimes we meet amazing people, but we’re just meant to live a different life. … I just got this feeling so deep in my gut of, like, ‘I need to walk away.’ And no one thought I would, but it was hitting me so hard. Even though it’s painful and even traumatizing, I just knew it was right,” she added.

Both Cena & Bella Are in New Relationships

Everything worked out for both Cena and Bella, as they have both moved on and have found love with new people.

Bella ended up falling in love with her “Dancing With the Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev. The two are engaged to be married and welcomed their son Matteo together in 2020, according to Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Cena found love again with Shay Shariatzadeh whom he married in 2020.

According to People magazine, the two made their relationship official at an attorney’s office in Tampa, Florida, during the pandemic. Two years later, they had an actual wedding in Vancouver, Canada.

READ NEXT: Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella Are Pressing Pause on Future Plans