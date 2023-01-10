Nikki Bella Trolled After Sharing New Wedding Photos With Artem Chigvintsev

On December 27, 2022, “Dancing With the Stars” alum Nikki Bella shared a couple of never-before-seen photos from her wedding on Instagram.

The two-time WWE Divas Champion gave fans a sneak peek at her special day ahead of her wedding special, which is set to air on E! in late January 2023. Bella married DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev after the two fell in love while competing together during season 25.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,'” Bella captioned an Instagram post after she and Chigvintsev exchanged vows.

While many fans were thrilled to see some additional snapshots from Bella and Chigvintsev’s romantic wedding, others took to the comments section to troll Bella, commenting about her ex, John Cena.

Here’s what you need to know:

Cena & Bella Broke Up in 2018

When she first met Chigvintsev, Bella was in a six year relationship with WWE star John Cena. The two were engaged to be married, but ultimately parted ways because she didn’t feel like he was the right person for her.

Fans of “Total Bellas” may know that Cena was hesitant to have a family, which is something that Bella wanted — and was one of the reasons they went their separate ways. Although Cena did say he would have kids with Bella, according to Us Weekly, things just didn’t feel right for Bella, who split from Cena in 2018 — after her appearance on DWTS.

“I think a lot of women get into that situation and it’s like, ‘But I love this person, but I don’t know if it’s right for my life,’ and that’s a hard thing about life, is we meet amazing people, but sometimes we’re just meant to live a different life,” Bella told People magazine in July 2022.

“I just knew that I didn’t want to bring a child into a relationship that I didn’t know if this life was right for them and I went with it, and then Artem came waltzing into my life,” she added.

A while after Bella and Cena split, she met up with Chigvintsev and the rest is pretty much history.

Several People Commented About Cena on Bella’s Wedding Post

It didn’t take long for comments about Cena to pop up on Bella’s Instagram post, with several people trolling her after her relationship with the movie star didn’t work out.

“We miss john,” one person wrote.

“All of us think about cena when see see this, can’t be denied,” someone else added.

“JOHN CENA RETURN,” read a third comment.

“John was so much better,” a fourth Instagram user said.

“What happened with cena?” another asked.

Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in 2020 in Tampa, Florida, and had a second wedding in Vancouver, Canada, in 2022, according to People magazine. The two met while working together on the 2019 comedy “Playing with Fire.”

A source had told the outlet that it was “love at first sight” for Cena and Shariatzadeh. “He is a romantic. [They] knew they would marry, so the [private ceremony] wasn’t a surprise. He just wanted to do it out of the limelight,” the source added.

READ NEXT: Fans Criticize Pregnant DWTS Champ’s Ultrasound Photo