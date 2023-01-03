Nikki Bella Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Wedding to Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella shared some never-before-seen photos from her Paris wedding on Instagram on December 27, 2022. The reality star and her “Dancing With the Stars” pro husband tied the knot in August 2022, and had cameras in tow for a television special that is set to air in January 2023.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,'” Bella captioned an Instagram post after she and Chigvintsev exchanged vows.

“We both can’t stop smiling I never want this feeling to end. I will love you forever and ever Mr Chigvintsev,” Bella captioned a post on her Instagram Stories on August 29, 2022, according to People magazine.

And while Bella has opened up about her special day, she hasn’t given away too many intimate details, most of which have been saved for the television show. In an effort to promote said show, which will air on E!, Nikki shared a couple of pictures from her wedding day.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Photos on Social Media

Bella shared two new photos from her wedding day with fans. The first shows her and Chigvintsev holding hands as their wedding ceremony is taking place. The photo offers a good look at Bella’s wedding gown, which was strapless and featured a lace overlay. In the second photo, Bella and Chigvintsev share their first kiss as husband and wife.

Dozens of fans took to the comments section of the post to react to the new pictures.

“Damn I get goosebumps seeing you in that dress knowing you’ve wanted that moment for years! Excited to see the show and all the drama!” one fan wrote.

“I can’t wait to watch! So excited to see your wedding dreams come true. So happy for you both congratulations. You are absolutely beautiful,” someone else added.

“Absolutely gorgeous. Congratulations too [sic] you both,” a third comment read.

Bella & Chigvintsev Fell in Love on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bella and Chigvintsev have a “Dancing With the Stars” love story for the ages.

The two met and fell in love when they were paired together on season 25 of “Dancing with the Stars” back in 2017. The two had great chemistry and that translated into something even more special behind-the-scenes.

They got engaged during a trip to France in 2019.

“Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc. I said yes in France in November. We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year,” Bella captioned an Instagram post in January 2020, showing off her new bling.

Eight months later, the couple welcomed baby Matteo, according to Us Weekly — the first child for both Bella and Chigvintsev. They want to give Matteo a baby brother or sister, but the timing hasn’t been right just yet. On an episode of “The Bellas” podcast, Bella shared that her husband wants to wait until Matteo turns 4 before adding to their family.

READ NEXT: Pregnant DWTS Pro Reveals Her Fear in the Third Trimester