DWTS Family Adds New Dating Competition Series to Their Busy Schedule

A “Dancing With the Stars” family just got a little busier because professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s wife Nikki Bella is hosting a new reality show with her twin sister Brie Bella in addition to her hosting gig with “Barmageddon.”



The Bella Twins are Hosting Dating Competition Series ‘Twin Love’

ITV Entertainment and Amazon Studios have announced a new “social dating experiment” that “explores love in a whole new way,” according to the press release. Former professional wrestling tag team superstar Bella Twins Nikki and Brie are the hosts.

“’Twin Love’ is a social dating experience like no other, blending the specificity of being a twin — someone born, quite literally, with a biological soulmate — with the universality of being single and searching for lasting romantic love,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Original Content and Unscripted Programming, Amazon Studios, in a statement.

Anderson added, “Thanks to Brie and Nikki Bella, for bringing their personal experience to this series; to our cast, for their openness, playfulness, and willingness to be vulnerable; and to the unscripted team at Amazon Studios, who championed this series. Our goal is to help couples find love in a fun, unique way, and we can’t wait to share ‘Twin Love’ with Prime Video and Freevee audiences this summer.”

The press release cites the Bellas’ “Twin Magic” as the reason they are perfect to host “Twin Love,” plus they have both recently been appearing all over TV.

They co-starred on “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas” for years on E!, plus in January 2023, Nikki premiered the show “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” which chronicled her wedding to “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev. The two met on season 25 when they were paired up together, but did not start dating until a year later.

Additionally, Nikki was tapped as the host of Blake Shelton and Carson Daly’s bar games reality show “Barmageddon,” which was renewed for a second season on March 1, and she was a judge on “America’s Got Talent Extreme,” and Brie competed on “The Real Dirty Dancing” on FOX.

On Instagram, Nikki was thrilled to share the news, writing, “What an incredible week it has been! So beyond grateful!!! ✨🙏🏼🤍 Get to work with so many incredible people and companies! Thank you everyone for all your constant love and support!!! I just love what I do so much!”

On Brie’s Instagram, the twins taped a video message where they told fans, “You all know we’re identical twins. And before we got married to Brian and Artem, dating life as an identical twin was really hard. I mean, you have a bult-in best friend, a built-in soulmate.”

Brie added, “Nikki, could you imagine a show where identical twins date identical twins?”

“That literally sounds like the best show ever,” said Nikki.

How Will ‘Twin Love’ Work?

The format for “Twin Love” is as follows: 10 sets of identical twins will be split up and put into two separate houses, each with its own “identical” cast. There, the twins will “begin a unique and compelling search for love,” according to Amazon Studios description of the show.



With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever — will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?

“Twin Love” premieres summer 2023 on Amazon Prime Video and Freevee.