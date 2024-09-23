Nikki Garcia Absent From Podcast One Month After Artem’s Arrest

“The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast hosted by former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella) and her twin sister Brie Garcia has returned after nearly a month of silence.

Until the new episode went live on September 22, the most recent episode featured Nikki doing the pod solo on August 28. On August 29, as TMZ reported, authorities in Napa Valley, California arrested Nikki’s husband and former DWTS pro Artem Chigvintev.

In the September 22 episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Nikki was not present. Brie did the episode solo. Brie did address her twin sister’s absence, though.

Nikki Garcia Is Keeping Her Life Private for Now

Early in the episode, Brie shared, “Today, I will be doing a solo episode. I am so excited for my solo episode.”

She explained, “Nikki isn’t here because, as you all know, she’s going through something personal in her life, and she just asked for her privacy for her and her family.”

Brie added, “So we’re going to give that, but she sees all the support and love, and we are always grateful for all of your love and support. So thank you for that.”

In addition, Brie told podcast listeners, “She’ll be back in a week or two. So the next couple of episodes, you have me.”

Fans Sent the Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant Lots of Love

The show’s Instagram page shared a teaser of the podcast episode, and fans filled the comments section with supportive notes.

One comment read, “Sending love to Nikki! ❤️”

“Glad to see you back! Sending all my love to Nikki and Matteo,” added another supporter.

Someone else commented, “Sending love to you guys! ❤️also sending love to Nikki and Teo❤️ the Bella Army will ride forever for you guys! Can’t wait to have her back!”

A separate Instagram comment read, “So happy you are moving forward while protecting the privacy of your sister during this difficult time. Love you ladies!”

Nikki Filed for Divorce Shortly After Chigvintsev’s Arrest

On September 12, TMZ reported that Nikki officially filed for divorce from Chigvintsev. According to TMZ’s review of the legal documents, she requested physical and legal custody of her son with Chigvintsev, 4-year-old Matteo.

Nikki indicated the date of the couple’s separation was August 29, TMZ reported. That was the same day of Chigvintsev’s arrest.

TMZ also reported that Chigvintev has not been formally charged with anything as of yet. The media outlet indicated investigators in Napa sent the case to prosecutors, who are reviewing it.

Us Weekly reviewed Chigvintsev’s response to his estranged wife’s divorce filing and reported on the details on September 13. Us Weekly reported that Chigvintsev also listed August 29 as the couple’s date of separation.

In addition, according to Us Weekly, Chigvintsev wants joint physical and legal custody of Matteo. The media outlet added that Chigvintsev requested spousal support as well as coverage of his attorney’s fees from Nikki.

Us Weekly indicated that according to online jail records, Chigvintsev was booked on a charge of felony domestic violence. Nikki has not publicly addressed the situation.