Nikki Garcia Discussed Therapy & Arguments With Artem Chigvintsev Before His Arrest

Shortly before “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer authorities arrested Artem Chigvintsev in Napa County, California, his wife and former DWTS partner Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella), shared some interesting tidbits about their relationship on her podcast.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ they arrested Chigvintsev on August 29. The Associated Press reported on August 30 that authorities booked Chigvintsev on a felony charge of domestic violence.

The arrest came days after the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

During one recent podcast episode, Garcia opened up about how much therapy has helped the couple throughout their relationship. She noted, “I would say most of our arguments always stem from how we’re raising Tao, like having different views.” “Tao” refers to the couple’s 4-year-old son, Matteo.

Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Consistently Pursued Therapy to Help With Their Communication

During the August 26 episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Garcia talked about being in therapy with Chigvintsev. She admitted she received a critical comment from someone on social media about being in therapy and wanted to clarify some things.

“One thing I want people to know is therapy, at least in my life, it doesn’t end. It doesn’t mean, ‘Oh, they have it again.’ No, it’s called it’s ongoing,” Garcia explained.

Garcia noted that in her mind, utilizing therapy helps “Make yourself better, your relationships better, whatever it is better.” She suggested that having regular therapy is like getting the oil checked on a car before it breaks down.

“Don’t make it like it’s a negative. It’s amazing that we do that,” Garcia said of consistently getting therapy with Chigvintsev.

During the podcast episode, Garcia explained that therapy helps the couple work on how they communicate with one another. “Sometimes our communication, we don’t understand each other fully,” she admitted.

She added, “It’s so amazing that we can come together and now fully understand each other.”

Garcia acknowledged that one regular place the couple struggles is regarding parenting Matteo. “Artem and I don’t always see things eye to eye” on that front, she admitted.

She explained, “I’m very much the type of person who’s like, let Matteo get dirty and wet and muddy and embrace the outdoors.”

Garcia continued, “Who cares if I have to change his clothes three times a day or whatever it might be? I want him to experience all the things.”

On the other hand, Garcia noted, that Chigvintsev grew up differently. “So Artem will be like, ‘Matteo, don’t do that, don’t do that. Don’t get wet, don’t get sandy, don’t get dirty.’ And so that was one of our latest sessions was kind of about that.”

Navigating their different parenting philosophies is “one thing Artem and I always have to work on,” Garcia admitted.

Her twin sister Brie noted that the critical social media comment “triggered you just cause people didn’t know how great you and Artem are doing.”

Garcia embraces therapy because “It’s to make myself and my surroundings better. It’s a fully positive thing. It’s not meant for eye rolls and I discuss it in that matter because it is so much a part of my life and a part of me.”

Before Chigvintsev’s Arrest, Garcia Said Family Life Was ‘Perfect’

During the August 28 episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast, Garcia hosted solo as her twin sister was in London, England.

In addition, Garcia noted, “I was gonna have Artem as my co-host today, but something came up for him that hopefully he could tell you all soon.”

As she began her podcast, Garcia noted, “Life has been pretty incredible as of late, super crazy.” She mentioned her wedding anniversary and explained that she and Chigvintsev initially planned an “amazing lunch” while their son Matteo was at school.

However, Garcia added, the couple postponed their plans because Chigvintsev “had to go do some work today.” The couple thought they might do something together that evening or later in the week to celebrate.

Garcia shared, “We’re so happy. Our home is perfect for our family. It’s just everything is perfect and our energy is great right now.”

While she gushed over how great family life was, Garcia also admitted, “I feel like I’m carrying such a load on my shoulders…I’ve been feeling that as of late a lot.”

Neither Garcia nor Chigvintsev have shared any significant public updates since his arrest.