The Real Reason Nikki & Artem Are Leaving Domestic Violence Case in the Past

“Dancing with the Stars” alums Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev are both ready to move on.

On August 29, TMZ reported they were told by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office that Chigvintsev called 911 after an argument.

According to TMZ, online jail records indicated authorities booked Chigvintsev on a charge of felony domestic violence.

On November 20, Page Six reported that, according to Garcia’s representative, she and Chigvintsev are putting all legal battles behind them.

Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Have Settled Their Divorce

Page Six shared the statement they received from Garcia’s rep. “Nikki and Artem have settled their divorce and will not be going to court.”

Garcia’s rep continued, “Both parties decided to drop the domestic violence restraining orders against each other.” The rep indicated this was done “in an effort to move on with their lives and effectively co-parent their son,” Page Six relayed.

In addition, Page Six shared via Garcia’s rep, “Nikki’s number one priority has always been her son and privacy on the matter. She is thankful for all of the love and support she has received during this difficult time.”

TMZ reported additional details on November 20. The media outlet indicated they reviewed legal documents filed on the couple’s case. According to TMZ, the pair reached a divorce settlement earlier in November. They utilized mediation to come to an agreement.

Sources for TMZ indicated that both Garcia and Chigvintsev wanted to wrap up the legal issues and move on. TMZ shared that their source told them the legal issues had become draining both emotionally and financially for Chigvintsev and Garcia.

According to TMZ, the divorce case was scheduled to begin in about two weeks.

Both DWTS Alums Have Received Support From Fans

The Instagram post on TMZ’s page about Garcia and Chigvintsev’s divorce agreement sparked a lot of chatter.

“Congratulations on Artem getting his freedom,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Poor Artem :( at least he’s free now. He definitely deserved better,” added another.

Someone else wrote, “Thank goodness, they are both done with this mess and can now peacefully coparent that beautiful boy of theirs! 🙌🏾❤️”

“Nikki go chase your dreams and next adventure. This was just a chapter or two. I know by the time you write the next book it’s going to be epic,” encouraged a fan of Garcia’s.

People reported that Garcia was the first to file for divorce on September 11, shortly after Chigvintsev’s initial arrest.

According to People, Garcia requested sole physical and legal custody of the couple’s son Matteo.

The media outlet also reported that Garcia requested that Chigvintsev receive no spousal support and supervised visitation with Matteo.

According to People, Chigvintsev’s legal response included a request for joint child custody. The media outlet also indicated that Chigvintsev requested Garcia pay both spousal support and his legal fees.

Details regarding the divorce settlement and issues of child custody and spousal support have not been reported.

On September 24, People reported, the Napa County District Attorney’s office announced they would not file criminal charges against Chigvintsev.

Both parties were granted restraining orders against one another at the time, People reported. According to the statement provided by Garcia’s rep to Page Six, those orders are no longer in place.