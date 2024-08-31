Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev’s Marriage Has Been Rocky: Report

“Dancing with the Stars” alums Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella) are quietly navigating their lives after his arrest. As fans wait to see what comes next, a new report citing insiders close to the couple reveals the pair’s marriage has been rocky for some time.

On August 29, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ they arrested and booked Chigvintsev. According to the Napa County Inmate Search, the charge listed in Chigvintsev’s booking record is “273.5(a)PC.”

The website for Kraut Criminal & DUI Lawyers in California indicates that the charge “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.”

Just days before Chigvintsev’s arrest, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary. Both Garcia and Chigvintsev posted sweet tributes to one another on their respective Instagram pages.

However, sources told TMZ on August 30 that the marriage between Chigvintsev and Garcia has been “volatile” for some time.

Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Garcia’s Troubles Are not New, Unnamed Sources Claim

TMZ reported they spoke with “sources with direct knowledge” of Chigvintsev and Garcia’s relationship. According to TMZ, people within the “Dancing with the Stars” family as well as close friends of the couple were not shocked to learn of the pair’s troubles.

Some people who spoke with the media outlet indicated Garcia and Chigvintsev’s dynamic has been “volatile,” TMZ reported. The site also reported that the reaction they received from some unnamed sources close to the situation was that they found the arrest “Shocking but not shocking.”

In addition, TMZ reported that they were told by their unnamed insiders that Chigvintsev and Garcia had been struggling in their marriage for a while. Those close to them were well aware of the struggles, TMZ indicated.

TMZ’s sources told the outlet past troubles between Chigvintsev and Garcia were of a verbal, not physical nature. Before Chigvintsev’s August 29 arrest, TMZ was told, those close to the couple had not known of any physical fights between them.

Insiders Told TMZ Control Issues Were Frequent Between Chigvintsev and Garcia

TMZ reported they were told by insiders that conflicts between Garcia and Chigvintsev typically revolved around belittlement and control issues. TMZ did not publish further details regarding what the control and belittlement issues were.

On August 30, TMZ separately published a recording of the dispatch catch related to the incident. The call revealed that Chigvintsev initially called 911 and requested medical assistance.

Shortly after the initial call, Chigvintsev told 911 operators “his wife threw shoes” at him. The couple’s son, 4-year-old Matteo, was present during the incident.

After initially requesting medical, Chigvintsev then said that medical assistance wasn’t needed. The dispatcher said during the call recording TMZ shared that “an active 415 [disturbing the peace]” was heard in the background.

TMZ’s Instagram post about the couple’s volatile marriage received several hundred comments. Both Chigvintsev and Garcia were subjected to critical commentary given what has been reported so far.

“Just goes to show to not believe all these fairytale relationships you see on social media. It’s all fake,” one comment read.

“I can see her being the problem not taking his side but just saying,” read another comment.

“I’m surprised they got married. There [were] always red flags during their show. Very sad,” wrote someone else.

“Had me fooled,” admitted a different Instagram commenter.