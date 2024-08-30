Fans Go After Artem Chigvintsev Online as Nikki Garcia Breaks Silence

Following Artem Chigvintsev’s August 29 arrest in Napa County, California, some people have taken to his Instagram feed to react.

One of the main posts that seems to be getting attention is Chigvintsev’s wedding tribute to his wife, Nikki Garcia, which was uploaded days before he was booked on a domestic violence charge.

According to booking records obtained by Heavy, Chigvintsev is facing a felony charge for corporal injury to spouse. His bail was set at $25,000 bail, per the records. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro has not spoken out about his arrest since posting bail on Thursday afternoon. His wife, however, released a statement via a rep on August 30.

“This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the statement given to People magazine read.

Heavy has reached out to reps for Chigvintsev and Garcia for comment.

Artem Chigvintsev’s Instagram Feed Has Been Filled With Criticism Following His Arrest

Chigvintsev and Garcia celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary on August 26. At the time, the ballroom pro uploaded a wedding photo along with a tribute to his wife.

“Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything,” he wrote, adding a red heart emoji. At the time the post was uploaded, Chigvintsev and Garcia received a great deal of love and support from fans. Flash forward just a few days, however, and the comments on the post look very different.

“Did you hit her!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Nikki deserves better than you,” someone else said.

“Was a big Artem fan until now :( learn to argue without putting your hands on someone especially ur wife!!!! Yuck,” a third comment read.

“From this to being arrested for domestic violence today…heavens that took a drastic turn ugh. I hope this was all a misunderstanding whoever was involved,” a fourth Instagram user added.

If Artem Chigvintsev Is Convicted, He Could Go to Jail

According to TMZ, Chigvintsev placed a 911 call from his home on August 29. He “initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party],” per the dispatch audio obtained by the outlet.

“There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible,” per the dispatch audio (via TMZ). Further details on injuries or the circumstances surrounding the incident were not made clear.

Per the booking report obtained by Heavy, Chigvintsev was arrested on charges under section 273.5(a) of the California Penal Code, which pertains to an individual who has injured a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent.

According to Us Weekly, Chigvintsev could face time behind bars if he’s convicted of the felony.

“A conviction can be charged as either a felony or a misdemeanor, with a felony verdict carrying a sentence of up to four years in state prison and a maximum $6,000 fine. A misdemeanor conviction, meanwhile, often results in a maximum sentence of one year in county jail and a maximum fine of $6,000,” the outlet reports.

