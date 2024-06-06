Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Garcia Share Exciting Family News

The cast of the third season of “The Traitors” has officially been announced. A bunch of familiar faces have inked deals to film in Scotland.

Quite a few “Dancing With the Stars” alumni will make up the cast. They include Chrishell Stause (“Selling Sunset”) and Gabby Windey (“The Bachelorette”). In addition, Artem Chigvintsev’s wife, Nikki Garcia, will be filming the show’s third season.

The WWE Hall of Famer competed on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” with Chigvintsev. They finished the competition before the semifinals.

It’s been a big couple of weeks in the Chigvintsev household. In May, the “Dancing With the Stars” pro shared a big announcement of his own. He will be joining the cast of Savor for multiple dates over the summer.

Chigvintsev and Garcia met on “Dancing With the Stars.” The two reconnected years later and ended up getting married. They are parents to a son named Matteo.

Fans Reacted to Nikki Garcia’s Casting on Reddit

On June 5, Peacock shared the official cast announcement in a video posted to social media. Host of “The Traitors” Alan Cumming sat in a black leather chair in a fun, black, red, and yellow plaid suit and read off the names.

Garcia shared the video on her Instagram Stories. Shortly thereafter, a few people took to Reddit to react.

“I think she is going to be early boot,” one person predicted.

“As both a pro wrestling and Survivor fan, I never expected to see her interact with Boston Rob, Jeremy and Tony of all people. That is what is making the US version so much fun, even if there are better ones quality wise,” someone else added.

“I hope she gives Sandoval the Rack Attack,” a third comment read.

“The word ‘betrayal’ was used. ETA: people awfully sensitive over a joke based on the name of the show she’s joining,” a fourth Redditor said.

Artem Chigvintsev & Other DWTS Pros Will Be Part of Savor

Just a couple of weeks before the “Traitors” cast announcement, Chigvintsev took to social media with some news of his own.

“So excited to share that I’m joining SAVOR After Hours, an intimate experience of the senses filled with dance, passion, and the art of savoring every single moment in Chicago this summer for limited performances! Tickets are on sale now at SavorAfterHours.com (link in bio) and I hope to see you there,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Savor is a sort of cabaret show. It’s “an intimate experience of the senses filled with dance, passion, and the art of savoring every single moment,” according to the show’s official website.

DWTS pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy and his older brother Maksim Chmerkovskiy headlined the show in Nevada in 2023. In 2024, Savor will move to Chicago and will feature some other familiar names. In addition to Val Chmerkovskiy and Chigvintsev, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and Jenna Johnson will all be a part of the cast on select dates.

All of the aforementioned pros who are part of Savor 2024 will likely return to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 33.

READ NEXT: DWTS Insider Thinks a New Pro Could Join Season 33