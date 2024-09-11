Artem Chigvintsev, Nikki Bella Make Decision About Their Marriage

On September 11, Nikki Garcia filed for divorce from “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev, according to TMZ. The move comes just two weeks after the ballroom dancer was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

On September 3, TMZ reported that Garcia was looking to hire a divorce attorney.

Neither Garcia nor Chigvintsev have spoken publicly about his arrest or the end of their marriage. However, Garcia’s rep previously asked the public for privacy in a statement.

“This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the rep said, according to People magazine.

Garcia and Chigvintsev first met on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars.” They started dating about a year later — after Garcia ended her engagement to John Cena — and ended up falling in love. They welcomed their son, Matteo, in 2020 and they tied the knot two years later in Paris, France. Their wedding was filmed for a television special called “Nikki Bella Says I Do.”

Heavy previously reached out to reps for Chigvintsev and Garcia for comment.

Fans Reacted to Nikki Garcia’s Divorce Filing on Reddit

Shortly after TMZ reported the divorce news, fans reacted on Reddit.

“Thank God, her and Matteo deserve so much better. And I seriously hope we never see Artem back on the show ever again,” one person wrote.

“I’m really sad that it came down to this. I’m also extremely sad for Teo because eventually he will grow up to realize this is what caused a divorce and I think he will struggle to respect Artem at all. Like outside of this mess, knowing your kid can’t be proud of you is going to really be hard. I still feel like this isn’t real. I wonder what Artem’s going to do and where he’s going to live,” someone else said.

“This is a sad situation all around,” a third comment read.

“Hoping Nikki and Matteo are okay, I can’t even begin to imagine how tough this must be for that poor little boy,” a fourth Redditor added.

Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Just Celebrated Their 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

Just three days before his arrest, Chigvintsev penned a tribute to his wife on their second wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything,” he captioned an Instagram post on August 26.

On August 29, police showed up to Chigvintsev and Garcia’s home in Napa County, California, after a male called 9-1-1 asking for medical assistance. The dispatcher recording was obtained by TMZ. Per the dispatcher, a male at the home said that his wife “threw shoes” at him. The male called 9-1-1 again to cancel the request for medical.

Police still showed up to the home and arrested Chigvintsev. He was released a couple of hours later on $25,000 bail, per the booking report. The charge that the ballroom pro faces — corporal injury to spouse — is a felony.

Just one day before Garcia filed for divorce, an insider told Us Weekly that the couple wasn’t living together.

“They are not living under the same roof. Friends believe they will end up splitting,” the source said, adding, “Nikki, Brie, and their family are too strong to let this slide and to let this kind of behavior be OK, especially around a child.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788 for confidential and anonymous support 24/7.